Austrian Citizenship for Descendants of Holocaust Survivors: New Law Opens Path to an EU Passport

Discover whether you may qualify for Austrian citizenship by descent under Austria's expanded nationality law for descendants of victims of Nazi persecution.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austria's 2020 amendment to its Citizenship Act continues to provide thousands of descendants of Austrian Jews and other victims of Nazi persecution with an opportunity to reclaim Austrian citizenship . The legislation, enacted as part of Austria's effort to address historical injustices, allows many descendants to obtain Austrian nationality without renouncing their existing citizenship or meeting traditional language and residency requirements.The reform significantly expanded eligibility beyond previous generations. Today, children, grandchildren, and in many cases great-grandchildren of individuals who were forced to flee Austria or lost their citizenship because of Nazi persecution may qualify to reclaim Austrian nationality.As interest in second citizenship continues to increase, many Americans are discovering that their family history may provide a pathway to European Union citizenship. An Austrian passport allows its holders to live, work, study, and establish a business throughout the European Union while also providing extensive visa-free travel worldwide."Many families are unaware that they may qualify under Austria's restitution-based citizenship law," said Advocate Michael Decker, partner at Decker, Pex, Levi. "The law was designed to restore citizenship rights that were taken away during one of history's darkest periods. For many applicants, obtaining Austrian citizenship is both a practical opportunity and a meaningful reconnection with their family's heritage."Although the law has simplified eligibility for many descendants, applicants must still demonstrate their connection to a qualifying ancestor through historical records, civil documents, and archival evidence. Depending on the family's circumstances, obtaining the necessary documentation may require research across multiple countries and government archives.According to Decker, Pex, Levi, each application is unique and should be evaluated individually to determine eligibility under Austrian nationality law. The firm assists clients with eligibility assessments, archival research, document collection, and representation throughout the citizenship application process.Austria's citizenship reform remains one of Europe's most significant restitution measures, allowing descendants of those persecuted during the Nazi era to reclaim a legal status that was unjustly taken from their families generations ago.

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