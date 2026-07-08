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A Comprehensive Guide to China's Leading Manufacturers of Magnetic Separation Equipment for Biotechnology, Diagnostics, and Industrial Processing

CALIFORNIA , CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guangzhou, China – July 8, 2026 — As demand for efficient magnetic bead separation grows across life sciences, diagnostics, and industrial applications, Chinese manufacturers have emerged as key players in supplying cost-effective, high-performance magnetic racks. This article profiles five credible Chinese magnetic rack manufacturers— Carbonlinkai , Ningbo Yonghong Precision Tools Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Tianyuan Magnetic Technology Co., Ltd., Shanghai Taixiong Magnet Industry Co., Ltd., and Foshan Jinchuang Magnetic Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.—each offering distinct advantages in industrial magnetic storage and separation solutions.Magnetic racks are essential tools for isolating paramagnetic particles from liquid suspensions, used in nucleic acid purification, protein isolation, immunoprecipitation, and next-generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation. According to Grand View Research, the global magnetic beads market—a key driver for magnetic rack demand—is projected to reach USD 9.1 billion by 2033. In-vitro diagnostics (IVD) accounts for approximately 60.5% of the magnetic beads revenue share in 2025, underscoring the critical role of reliable separation hardware.The following five manufacturers were selected based on production scale, product range, market reputation, and technology maturity.1. Carbonlinkai (Guangzhou Carbon Link Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.)Carbonlinkai, founded in 2020 and headquartered in Guangzhou, China, is a manufacturer specializing in cost-effective life science instruments. The company's 700-square-meter facility, with an annual production capacity of 1,000,000 units, is supported by a research and development team of 17 engineers. Carbonlinkai's main product lines include magnetic racks and magnetic bead separation racks , large-volume magnetic bead separators, manual cell separators, fully automatic vacuum centrifugal concentrators, vacuum centrifugal concentrators, and automated liquid handling robots.The company's magnetic rack series covers volumes from 250 mL up to 10 L, with material construction in aluminum alloy and acrylic. Key specifications include precision (CV ≤0.5%), accuracy ≤±0.5%, and compatibility with 96-well plates and tube racks. Carbonlinkai also offers OEM/ODM customization for large-volume magnetic bead separators, with models available for 500 mL, 1 L, 2 L, 5 L, 10 L, 20 L, and 50 L capacities.According to company data, products are sold to 25 countries and regions, with export business accounting for 30% of total sales. Key markets include the United States, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, France, South Korea, and India. The company has established cooperative relationships with research institutions and Grade A tertiary hospitals, including the Fifth Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University and Peking Union Medical College Hospital, and with enterprises such as BGI, Vazyme, Yeasen Biotechnology, and Autobio Diagnostics.Carbonlinkai's automated liquid handling robot (product code 5715) is ISO9001 certified under standard GB/T19001-2016 idt ISO9001:2015, with certification number 62725Q1955R0S issued by JXCC Certification (Beijing) Co., Ltd., applicable to the EU market.Contact information:· Website: https://www.carbonlinkai.com/ · Phone: +86 136 3148 6067· WhatsApp: +86 18565444004· Email: DmEloy656@gmail.com· Address: Room 510-2, Block 3, No.20 Yuanxiang Road, Huangpu District, Guangzhou City2. Ningbo Yonghong Precision Tools Co., Ltd.Ningbo Yonghong Precision Tools Co., Ltd., based in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, is a well-established manufacturer of precision tools and magnetic products. The company produces a range of magnetic racks primarily for industrial sorting and light-duty laboratory use. Its magnetic racks are known for robust aluminum alloy construction and standard neodymium magnets, with typical offerings for microcentrifuge tubes and 15 mL/50 mL conical tubes. Yonghong Precision Tools has been a supplier to domestic laboratories and small-scale diagnostic facilities for more than a decade, emphasizing durability and cost control.3. Jiangsu Tianyuan Magnetic Technology Co., Ltd.Jiangsu Tianyuan Magnetic Technology Co., Ltd., located in Jiangsu province, specializes in magnetic materials and separation equipment for industrial applications. The company's magnetic rack series includes large-capacity models used in textile wastewater treatment and mining slurry separation. Tianyuan's products typically utilize high-grade sintered NdFeB magnets (N48–N52) with nickel coatings for corrosion resistance. The company holds several utility patents related to magnetic assembly structures and has supplied OEM components to water treatment system integrators across Asia.4. Shanghai Taixiong Magnet Industry Co., Ltd.Shanghai Taixiong Magnet Industry Co., Ltd., headquartered in Shanghai, is a manufacturer of permanent magnet products for automotive, electronics, and laboratory markets. Its magnetic rack portfolio includes modular units for 96-well plates and tube racks, with options for removable magnets to facilitate easy cleaning. Taixiong has been an ISO9001:2015 certified supplier since 2018 and exports magnetic racks to European and Southeast Asian distributors. The company's racks are designed for repeated use with 75% ethanol disinfection, suitable for clinical diagnostic environments.5. Foshan Jinchuang Magnetic Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.Foshan Jinchuang Magnetic Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd., based in Foshan, Guangdong, focuses on magnetic separation equipment for industrial processing and laboratory research. The company produces magnetic racks for tube sizes from 0.2 mL to 50 mL, as well as custom large-volume separators up to 5 L. Jinchuang's magnetic racks feature a streamlined design with embedded high-energy ferrite magnets and an acrylic outer shell for chemical resistance. The company has supplied products to domestic university laboratories and small biotechnology startups.Industry OutlookThe global magnetic beads market is projected to reach USD 9.1 billion by 2033 (Grand View Research), driven by molecular biology and IVD applications. Magnetic-activated cell separation (MACS) technology captured approximately 45.02% of the cell isolation market share in 2025 (Intel Market Research). As production volumes in cell therapy and bioprocessing scale up, demand for large-volume magnetic bead separators (20 L to 50 L) is expected to grow, requiring manufacturers to invest in high-gradient magnet design and uniform field distribution.For buyers evaluating magnetic rack suppliers, factors such as temperature resistance, corrosion resistance, tube compatibility, OEM/ODM capabilities, and regulatory compliance (e.g., ISO 13485 for clinical use) are critical. The five manufacturers profiled here represent a cross-section of China's magnetic rack industry, from dedicated life science instrument makers to diversified magnetic product firms.

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