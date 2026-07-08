Veterinary Asset Tracking Market Trends And Forecast Analysis Reveal Strong Long-Term Potential

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The Business Research Company's Veterinary Asset Tracking Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The veterinary asset tracking market is experiencing significant momentum as veterinary facilities increasingly seek solutions to improve the management of their equipment and resources. Driven by technological advancements and growing demands across livestock farming and pet care, this sector is poised for further expansion. Below is a detailed examination of the market size, growth drivers, key players, and regional outlook shaping its future.

Projected Growth Trajectory and Size of the Veterinary Asset Tracking Market

The veterinary asset tracking market is expanding swiftly and is projected to grow from $1.12 billion in 2025 to $1.27 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. This earlier phase of growth has been fueled by reliance on manual tracking methods within veterinary facilities, which often lead to inefficiencies and misplaced equipment. The ongoing expansion of veterinary infrastructure and equipment procurement, along with a rising need for improved inventory accuracy and accountability, have supported this market growth. Basic tracking systems such as barcodes and spreadsheets have become more common, further contributing to the market’s development.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to accelerate, reaching $2.06 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.9%. Factors influencing this surge include the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies within veterinary hospitals, which enable automated inventory optimization and predictive maintenance. The expansion of cloud-based veterinary management systems, increasing regulatory demands for asset traceability, and the adoption of smart hospital infrastructure all contribute to this upward trend. Emerging innovations like real-time IoT tracking, AI-driven predictive maintenance, RFID and GPS tagging for valuable assets, and blockchain-enabled audit trails for compliance are becoming key market drivers.

Understanding Veterinary Asset Tracking and Its Importance

Veterinary asset tracking involves the systematic monitoring, management, and documentation of physical assets within veterinary facilities, such as medical equipment and supplies. Employing various technologies and processes, it ensures accurate record-keeping, minimizes loss or misplacement, and improves operational efficiency. This tracking supports better inventory control, enhances safety measures, and guarantees timely access to critical resources necessary for effective veterinary care.

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Primary Factor Propelling Growth: Expansion of Livestock Farming

One of the main catalysts for the veterinary asset tracking market is the growth of livestock farming. This practice entails raising domesticated animals for food, fiber, and labor under controlled agricultural conditions. The rising global demand for animal-based products, driven by population growth and dietary shifts, is expanding livestock farming worldwide. Larger herds require precise monitoring of animal health and locations to prevent disease outbreaks and improve farm management efficiency. For example, in December 2025, the US Department of Agriculture projected a roughly 2% increase in global chicken meat production for 2026, reaching 109.6 million tons, with US production rising about 1% to 22 million tons. This growth in livestock farming directly supports higher demand for veterinary asset tracking solutions.

Growing Pet Ownership Enhancing Market Demand for Animal Monitoring

Increasing pet ownership is another significant factor boosting the veterinary asset tracking market. Pets, kept mainly for companionship and emotional support, have become more common as individuals seek to alleviate social isolation and stress. With more households owning pets, there is a greater need for efficient monitoring and management of these animals to ensure their health, safety, and timely medical care both at clinics and in homes. For instance, data from March 2025 by the American Pet Products Association showed that pet ownership in the United States rebounded to 94 million households—up from 82 million in 2023. Dogs and cats were present in 51% and 37% of households respectively. This rise in companion animals is driving demand for veterinary asset tracking technologies.

Increasing Veterinary Expenditure as a Market Growth Driver

The veterinary asset tracking market is also propelled by growing expenditures in animal health, disease prevention, and advanced tracking technologies. Veterinary spending encompasses funds allocated by governments, institutions, and individuals towards animal health management. The increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases has led to heightened investments in surveillance, prevention, and veterinary infrastructure, all of which support the adoption of sophisticated tracking solutions. For example, in April 2025, the American Animal Hospital Association estimated that spending on veterinary care in the United States, including pharmaceuticals dispensed through vet clinics, would reach approximately $41.4 billion. This rising financial commitment enables veterinary facilities and farms to implement cutting-edge asset tracking tools, improving operational efficiency and animal care.

North America Leading While Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest Growing Region

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the veterinary asset tracking market, reflecting the region’s advanced veterinary infrastructure and high investment levels. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period, driven by expanding livestock farming, rising pet ownership, and increasing veterinary expenditures. The market analysis covers major regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a well-rounded perspective on global trends and growth opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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