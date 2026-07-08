JTUO Logistics Strengthens China-India Air Freight Headhaul with Stable Capacity and In-House Consolidation

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Supporting China-India trade flows with integrated air cargo solutions and consistent logistics coordination

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JTUO Logistics Co., Ltd., a Guangzhou-based logistics provider specializing in China–India air freight headhaul, is addressing persistent capacity shortages through direct airline partnerships, block space agreements (BSA), and integrated warehouse consolidation.The China–India air freight corridor has long been constrained by unstable capacity, frequent peak-season shortages, and volatile freight rates. According to the IMARC Group, the India air cargo market was valued at 3.6 million tons in 2025 and is projected to reach 9.9 million tons by 2034, growing at an 11.38% CAGR. Meanwhile, China's exports to India reached approximately USD 120.46 billion in 2024, with electrical machinery as the largest segment (The Dollar Business). Asia-Pacific airlines recorded an 8.3% year-on-year increase in international air cargo in June 2025, driven by e-commerce and high-tech trade (IATA).Against this backdrop, JTUO Logistics Co., Ltd. provides a specialized service suite focused on securing stable air cargo space for freight forwarders, logistics companies, and supply chain providers moving goods from China to India. The company describes its core product as China–India air cargo booking service, also categorized as Air Cargo Space Allocation (BSA) and Air Freight Consolidation & Space Distribution.Company Profile and Operational ScaleEstablished in May 2025, JTUO Logistics is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with a core team of over 30 people, including logistics solution designers, supply chain management, warehousing, and customer service personnel. The Guangzhou branch employs more than 10 staff, and the warehousing team consists of over 20 members. The company operates a 2,000-square-meter warehouse and a 200-square-meter office space. Its annual air freight volume exceeds 5,000 tons, and annual sea freight volume exceeds 30,000 CBM. Export business accounts for approximately 80% of total sales, with India as the primary destination market.Service Model: Stable Capacity through Direct Partnerships and ConsolidationJTUO Logistics’ service model is built on long-term partnerships with airline resource holders, enabling stable air cargo capacity through block space agreements (BSA) and consolidated cargo allocation. The company provides fixed flight space reservation, priority allocation during peak seasons, and freight rate coordination. By operating its own warehouse consolidation center, JTUO Logistics integrates cargo receiving, palletizing, and airport delivery—reducing the fragmentation common in traditional multi-party logistics chains.“We specialize in China–India air freight space supply, leveraging long-term partnerships with airline resource holders to provide stable air cargo capacity through block space agreements and consolidated cargo allocation,” the company states. The integrated model aims to address peak-season capacity shortages, unstable freight rates, and fragmented logistics operations, improving scheduling reliability and warehouse coordination efficiency.Market Impact and Industry RelevanceFreight forwarders operating on the China–India route frequently face cargo offloading, booking rejections, and unpredictable rate shifts, particularly during Chinese holiday-driven peaks. JTUO Logistics’ approach of combining direct airline capacity sourcing with in-house consolidation reduces the layers of intermediary communication and enhances execution predictability. The company offers what it calls a “warehouse-to-airport” execution model, covering the full headhaul process from cargo receipt to arrival at Indian airports.JTUO Logistics’ service scope covers major export hubs in China to major airports in India, with typical transit times of 3–7 days depending on warehouse intake timing, flight availability, and consolidation schedule. The company provides block space and general cargo allocation, and supports peak-season priority space for clients.OutlookWith India's air cargo market projected to nearly triple by 2034 and bilateral trade volumes continuing to expand, demand for stable, integrated air freight solutions on the China–India corridor is expected to grow. JTUO Logistics aims to differentiate through its dual capability—direct airline capacity access combined with operational control via its own warehouse—offering a more reliable alternative to traditional fragmented booking services.About JTUO Logistics Co., Ltd.: JTUO Logistics is a logistics service provider specializing in China–India Air Freight Headhaul operations, focusing on airline capacity consolidation and integrated warehouse consolidation services. The company serves freight forwarders, logistics companies, and supply chain service providers with air cargo space allocation, block space and general cargo solutions, peak season capacity assurance, and airport delivery services. For more information, visit chinatoindiacargo.com .|Email:jtuologistics@gmail.com|Tel:+86 13157942288

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