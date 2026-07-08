NJ Ayuk’s New Book Examines Angola’s Oil Sector Reform and Investment Strategy

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- African Energy Chamber Executive Chairman NJ Ayuk’s latest book, Crude Oil: Power, Turnaround and Transformation in Angola, has been released, offering an examination of Angola’s oil sector and the policy changes that have shaped its development. The book traces how political evolution, structural reform and industry leadership have influenced the country’s crude oil market over time.

Blending political history, industry analysis and insights from sector stakeholders, the book examines how Angola has sought to strengthen its position in global oil markets amid production decline, economic pressure and structural challenges. The book includes perspectives from Angola’s Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil & Gas, Diamantino Azevedo; Sonangol CEO Sebastião Gaspar Martins; and ANPG President Paulino Jerónimo, offering perspectives on reforms and policy decisions affecting the sector.

The release is Ayuk’s latest addition to a portfolio of books focused on African energy and investment. Previous titles include Big Barrels: African Oil and Gas and the Quest for Prosperity; Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals; and A Just Transition: Making Energy Poverty History with an Energy Mix. These works focus on energy development strategies and investment trends across the continent.

The latest release focuses on Angola’s reform agenda in recent years and how policy changes have influenced exploration and investment. These include the establishment of ANPG and the launch of a multi-year licensing strategy in 2019, aimed at improving investor engagement, streamlining procedures and supporting licensing activity. Between 2019 and 2025, 64 blocks were negotiated, of which 37 were awarded, while 27 remain under approval or negotiation. The next licensing round is expected this year.

The book also examines how Angola’s investment structures have supported activity by international oil companies and independent operators. The introduction of a Permanent Offer Regime has enabled companies to access acreage outside traditional licensing rounds, while the Incremental Production Decree has supported reinvestment in mature fields. These reforms, combined with fiscal adjustments and cooperation with Sonangol, have contributed to new project activity.

TotalEnergies has committed $3 billion to the market in the coming years, while Azule Energy plans to invest $5 billion. ExxonMobil, Chevron and Equinor are also expanding their portfolios. Onshore, independent companies including Afentra, Etu Energias, Corcel and ACREP are advancing exploration activities. New market entrants and returning operators have also increased activity, with Shell and Petrobras returning to Angola’s deepwater basins in 2025, while Oando entered Angola’s onshore market in 2026.

Beyond investment activity, the book highlights projects supporting Angola’s production outlook. These include developments at the Agogo Integrated West Hub following commissioning of the Agogo FPSO in 2025 and startup of the Ndungu field in 2026; the Kaminho deepwater development, targeted for first production in 2028; and the Begonia and CLOV Phase 3 projects, which collectively added 60,000 barrels per day to Angola’s production portfolio in 2025. As Angola targets production stability above one million barrels per day, the book presents the country as a case study in how policy reform and investment strategies can influence long-term sector competitiveness.

“Angola’s story is not simply about oil production. It is about reform, resilience and the willingness to confront difficult realities to build a stronger future. This book examines how leadership, policy reform and strategic investment shaped Angola’s oil sector,” said Ayuk.

Crude Oil: Power, Turnaround and Transformation in Angola is now available in paperback and digital formats through major online retailers, including Amazon.

Buy the book on Amazon



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