As Streaming Costs Hit $69/Month, Keeprix Expands 4K Download Support to Hulu and Paramount+

Keeprix Expands 4K Download Support to Hulu and Paramount+

Now covering five major platforms, Keeprix lets users keep the shows and movies they already pay for - offline, in full 4K, with no expiry or ads.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keeprix, an all-in-one streaming and social media video downloader for Windows and Mac, today announces the expansion of 4K offline download support to Hulu and Paramount+. Combined with 4K support for Apple TV+, Disney+, and Max added in May 2026, Keeprix now covers five of the most-subscribed streaming platforms in the U.S. — Apple TV+, Disney+, Max, Hulu, and Paramount+ — giving users a way to save locally for offline playback the shows and movies they already pay for, at original source quality, with no 30-day download expiry and without platform-inserted ads.

The update arrives as American households face record streaming costs. In 2026, nearly every major platform raised prices: Netflix Standard now costs $19.99/month, Apple TV+ climbed to $12.99, Amazon introduced a new $4.99/month Ultra tier required for ad-free 4K viewing, and Paramount+ raised prices in early 2026. According to Deloitte's 2026 Digital Media Trends report, the average U.S. household now spends $69/month on streaming — yet still faces licensed titles quietly removed without warning, downloads that expire in 30 days, and unskippable ads on plans they already pay for.

"Users are paying more than ever, but they own less and less of what they watch," said Vicky Yueh, General Manager of Keeprix. "Every price hike, every title pulled without notice is a reminder that what you're buying is access - not ownership. Once it's on your drive, it's yours to watch: no expiry, no takedowns, no rules."

What's New and What It Means for Users

1) Hulu and Paramount+ now in 4K: Save current-season shows and platform exclusives at full 4K quality

2) Apple TV+, Disney+, Max also in 4K: Original source quality, no re-compression, no quality loss

3) Offline access: No internet required, no account login needed once downloaded. Board a flight. Open the file. Press play.

4) Local copies remain unaffected when platforms pull titles from their catalogs

5) Saved files play back without platform-inserted ads

6) Batch downloads for full seasons: Queue an entire series in one step, Keeprix runs fully in the background

Availability and Pricing

Keeprix is available for Windows and Mac, with plans starting from $49.99. A one-time Lifetime license is available at $159.99 — roughly the cost of eight months of Disney + Hulu Premium ($19.99/month) or eleven months of Paramount+ Premium ($13.99/month) — with all future updates included and a 60-day money-back guarantee. A free trial includes two full downloads with no credit card required.

Learn more at: https://www.keeprix.com/video-downloader/

About Keeprix

Keeprix is a software company built by a team with 15+ years of software development experience, giving users permanent, offline access to streaming content they already pay for.

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