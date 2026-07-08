FDLE Arrests Hialeah Brothers for Illegal Drug Possession, Trafficking

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 7, 2026

HIALEAH, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Alexander Sanchez and Anthony Sanchez, both 29 and of Hialeah, on one count, each, of cocaine trafficking, possession of cocaine, and money laundering, as well as four counts of possession of cocaine with the intent to sell. These arrests are the result of a State Assistance for Fentanyl Eradication (S.A.F.E.) investigation.

The investigation began in Apr. 2026 when the South Florida S.A.F.E. Task Force received information that the Sanchez brothers were selling narcotics in the Miami-Dade County area.

On July 1, S.A.F.E. Task Force agents, along with Hialeah Police Department, conducted a controlled operation and took the Sanchez brothers into custody.

Subsequently, FDLE agents and the FBI conducted a search warrant at the Sanchez’s residence, which resulted in the seizure of more than 480 grams of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, a rifle, ammunition and more than $58,000 in cash.

Alexander and Anthony Sanchez were booked into the Turner Guilford Knight (TGK) Correctional Center.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case.

The investigation remains active.

The South Florida S.A.F.E. Task Force consists of agents and detectives with the FDLE, Doral Police Department, Florida International University Police Department, Hialeah Police Department, Medley Police Department, Miami Police Department, Miami Springs Police Department and Sweetwater Police Department.

For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information Office

Info@fdle.state.fl.us