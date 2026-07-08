Florida Bar renews Nota trust accounting benefit for members

The Florida Bar has renewed its relationship with M&T Bank, ensuring members will continue to receive free access to the Nota trust accounting platform, a cloud-based tool designed to help lawyers manage their trust accounts more efficiently and remain compliant with Bar rules.

Introduced in 2023 as a Member Benefits Program offering, Nota helps attorneys manage trust accounts through a cloud-based platform that streamlines reconciliation, improves financial oversight, and supports compliance with Bar trust accounting rules. More than 900 Florida Bar members have enrolled in the program since its launch.

"Our members are looking for practical solutions that help them manage complex responsibilities with greater ease and confidence," said immediate past Bar President Rosalyn Sia Baker-Barnes. "Nota has become a valuable resource in that effort, and this renewed relationship ensures continued access to a tool that supports their work."

The Bar also recently added a second free trust accounting option, Smokeball Bill. The main difference between the two platforms is that Smokeball Bill integrates with QuickBooks, while Nota integrates directly with members' financial institutions.

By offering multiple free tools, the Bar is helping reduce disparities in access to legal technology, ensuring that lawyers — regardless of firm size, budget, or location — have the resources they need to manage client funds effectively, said Terry Hill, director of the Bar's Programs Division.

Since its launch, the Nota platform has continued to evolve through close collaboration with Bar members, with ongoing enhancements designed to better support how attorneys administer their practices, according to the company.

"This collaboration has been defined by steady progress and practical improvements that reflect how attorneys actually manage their work," said Sean McCabe, director of Business Banking Products for M&T Bank. "As adoption has grown, so has the platform's ability to support more efficient, accurate trust account management."

Enhancements introduced since Nota's initial launch include:

Improved reconciliation workflows designed to reduce manual steps and support accuracy

Expanded integrations with commonly used legal and financial tools

User experience enhancements informed by ongoing feedback from attorneys

Continued investment in features that support compliance and audit readiness

The Nota trust accounting platform remains available to Florida Bar members at no cost through the Bar's Member Benefits Program.

For more information, visit mtb.com/thefloridabar.