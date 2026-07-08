Jerel & Kimberly Norcome to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jerel & Kimberly Norcome, event space and cashflow consultants, are set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where they will share insights on building profitable event venue businesses through proven systems, consistent execution, and purpose-driven leadership.Legacy Makers TV is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show's website In their episode, the Norcomes will explore how strong operational systems, exceptional client experiences, and intentional leadership create sustainable business growth. They break down how implementing effective marketing, sales, and customer service processes can help entrepreneurs avoid common mistakes while building businesses that create both impact and long-term freedom.Viewers will walk away with practical insights into building a scalable, purpose-driven business rooted in consistency, excellence, and proven systems.Jerel and Kimberly's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/jerel-norcome-kimberly-norcome

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.