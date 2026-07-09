GoPro named as a ‘Major Player’ in new IDC MarketScape Report

GoPro has been named as a Major Player in the newly published IDC MarketScape report.

This recognition reinforces our commitment to providing secure, configurable platforms for critical casework and auditable AI that drives the improvements the public‑sector is striving for.” — Lesley Franck, CEO of Casedoc

REYKJAVIK, REYKJAVIK, ICELAND, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoPro, a leading provider of public administration case management and AI‑enabled workflow solutions, today announced that it has been named as a Major Player in the newly published IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Software Platforms for National Civilian Government AI-Enabled Case Management 2026 Vendor Assessment."We are delighted and honoured to be recognised by IDC as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape for AI-enabled Government case management. This recognition validates our mission to provide governments with secure, compliant, and smarter, AI-enabled platforms that help public institutions operate more effectively and better serve citizens.” said Olafur Dadason, CEO of GoPro.GoPro provides COTS case management software for government organisations, supporting case, document, workflow and process management across justice, regulatory and public administration environments. Its portfolio includes GoPro Foris, GoPro Uma and Casedoc, with deployment options across cloud, on-premises and sovereignty-aligned environments.“For over three decades, GoPro has in partnership with government organisations to modernise complex case, document, and workflow management,” said Lesley Franck, CEO Canalix and Casedoc. “This recognition as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape marks an important milestone. It reinforces our commitment to providing secure, configurable platforms for critical casework and to advancing compliant, transparent, and auditable AI that drives the operational improvements public‑sector organisations are striving for.”Government agencies are upgrading legacy case‑management systems while preserving high standards for security, auditability, interoperability, and continuity. GoPro delivers this through configuration‑first delivery, repeatable integrations, and domain‑specific workflows that work across jurisdictions. GoPro is investing in practical AI and agentic AI use cases that enhance operational performance, while recognising the governance and stringent assurance requirements that public sector organisations must meet.GoPro Casedoc solution focuses on end-to-end justice workflows, including intake, case progression, hearings, document handling, audit trails and appeal processes. Across its wider government case management platform, GoPro supports integration with national government infrastructure patterns.GoPro delivers its solutions directly and through a rapidly expanding ecosystem of global, regional, and local systems integrators. This approach ensures localisation, robust integration, and sustainable delivery capacity in every jurisdiction we serve.About GoProFounded in 1993, GoPro is an European software company specialising in case management, workflow automation and digital government solutions. Through Canalix and Casedoc, GoPro supports government agencies, courts, municipalities and regulated organisations in modernising complex casework, records management and citizen services. The company combines public-sector domain expertise with secure, scalable technology and continues to invest in responsible AI-enabled innovation across European markets.To learn more about GoPro please see: gopro.net, canalix.com, casedoc.com.IDC SourceIDC MarketScape: Worldwide Software Platforms for National Civilian Government AI-Enabled Case Management 2026 Vendor Assessmentdoc #US53717226, 01.07.2026About IDC MarketScapeIDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring framework based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

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