Antonio “Taz” Deligio to Appear on America’s Top Contractors TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Antonio “Taz” Deligio, general contractor at Sobe National Builders, is set to appear on America’s Top Contractors TV, where he will share insights on quality-driven general contracting, craftsmanship, and helping clients avoid costly construction mistakes.America's Top Contractors TV is a cinematic docuseries that spotlights the operators building the real world — the general contractors, trade experts, and construction leaders turning plans into reality through skill, leadership, and execution. Each episode takes viewers inside the journey of a successful contractor, revealing how they win jobs, manage crews, solve problems under pressure, and scale in one of the toughest industries.You can find out more about the show by going to website In this episode, Deligio will explore how a strong work ethic, consistency, honest communication, and attention to detail have helped build trust with clients, while explaining how homeowners can choose the right contractor and protect their investment from expensive construction errors.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, America’s Top Contractors TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Antonio’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.americastopcontractorstv.com/antonio-taz-deligio

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.