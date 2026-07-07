Troxler announces $3.9 million in grants to North Carolina food processors

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler announced today $3.9 million in grants that focus on the expansion of meat processors, value-added manufacturers and farmers in North Carolina.

The intent of the N.C. Agriculture Manufacturing and Processing Initiative (NCAMPI) is to strengthen North Carolina’s agricultural economy by advancing value‑added processing opportunities, recruiting and supporting facilities that address geographic and commodity gaps, and providing targeted funding to help create or expand manufacturing operations that increase jobs, enhance local tax bases, reduce costs and improve profitability for the state’s farmers and growers.

Ten projects totaling $3.9 million in awards were approved. Seven of those projects are related to meat production and account for $3.1 million of the grant total. Three additional projects are focused on cider processing, automated seafood processing and rice storage.

“The goal of NCAMPI is to upgrade and support local processing operations, strengthen the agricultural supply chain and open new channels for North Carolina farmers,” said Troxler. “By increasing our in-state capacity for food processing and agricultural manufacturing, we’re ensuring that more of the value created from our commodities stays here at home, benefiting our farmers and communities.”

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services administers the NCAMPI program with funding provided by the N.C. General Assembly.

Following are the July 2026 grant recipients and projects in alphabetical order:

Apple Wedge Packers, Henderson County -- $210,323 for cider processing facility

Blue Ridge Processing, McDowell County -- $451,630 for meat processing

Caudle Meat, Greene County -- $189,470 for meat processing

East Coast Solutions, Halifax County -- $681,680 for meat processing

Fulcher’s Seafood, Pamlico County -- $463,890 for wild caught seafood processing

Piedmont Custom Meats, Caswell and Randolph counties -- $761,810 for meat processing

Stevens Sausage Co., Johnston County -- $188,127 for meat processing

Tidewater Grain Co., Pamlico County -- $147,292 for rice seed storage

Villari Food Group, LLC, Duplin County -- $800,000 for meat processing

Windy River Meats, Wilkes County -- $78,983 for meat processing

For the latest information on NCAMPI, go to https://www.ncagr.gov/divisions/marketing/ncampi .

-JEH-