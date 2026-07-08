Breaking The Walls arrives at Outbreak Europe, bringing the conversation on mental health to a breaking's global capital

A workshop from last year's edition of the event Martin Gilian, founder of Outbreak Europe Enrico Signa, founder of Breaking The Walls

The European project dedicated to youth well-being continues its international journey with a dissemination event during Outbreak Europe in Slovakia

BANSKá BYSTRICA, SLOVAKIA, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After Italy the European project Breaking The Walls continues its 2026 programme with a new stop at Outbreak Europe, one of the world's most respected events in breaking culture.

On 20 July at 20:00, the project will host a dedicated dissemination activity designed to present the results, methodologies and experiences developed throughout the initiative, which combines breaking culture with mental health education and coaching for young people across Europe. Podcasts and radio shows featuring the participants will also be produced.

Supported by the European Union, Breaking The Walls was created to explore the relationship between physical movement, artistic expression and psychological well-being, using breaking as a tool for self-discovery, resilience building and emotional awareness among Generation Z.

The collaboration with Outbreak Europe carries particular significance within the history of international breaking culture. Originally founded in Florida in 2003 by Mex One and Unique Styles Crew, Outbreak grew from an underground community gathering into one of the most respected events in the global breaking scene before beginning a new chapter in Europe in 2010. Under the leadership of Martin "MGbility" Gilian and Miroslav "MK" Krížan, the event found a new home in Banská Bystrica, Slovakia, eventually becoming a flagship event within The Legits Blast Festival and attracting participants from more than 90 countries.

Today, Outbreak Europe represents not only elite-level competition but also a celebration of the educational and cultural values that have always been at the heart of hip hop.

"Outbreak was built on the idea that breaking is much more than competition. It is community, identity and personal growth. Projects such as Breaking The Walls perfectly reflect those values by using movement and culture to create meaningful impact in young people's lives," says Martin Gilian, founder of The Legits and organizer of Outbreak Europe. "We are proud to provide a platform where discussions around mental health can exist naturally alongside world-class dance and cultural exchange."

The dissemination activity follows the successful collaboration held during the previous edition of the festival in 2025, when Breaking The Walls organized both a public dissemination programme and practical sessions dedicated to the connection between movement and well-being. The activities included a mental health workshop led by Dr. Isabelle Tay alongside a breaking workshop conducted by internationally acclaimed dancer Willastr8.

The educational component of the project continues to evolve through the involvement of international experts selected to lead workshops across several European cities. Following the participation of Willastr8 from Australia and Felda Frost from Germany during the previous cycle of activities, the 2026 programme features Polish breaker B-Boy Kleju and French B-Girl San Andrea, who work alongside therapists and mental health professionals to monitor participants' development and document the effects of their sessions on the psychological well-being of the participants.

"Breaking The Walls was created to show that caring for mental health can take many forms and that culture can play a central role in that process," says Enrico Signa, project coordinator of Breaking The Walls. "By bringing these conversations into internationally recognised events such as Outbreak Europe, we can reach young people in environments where they already feel represented, inspired and connected. That is where real change begins."

The stop in Slovakia represents another important milestone in the project's wider European mission, which aims to reach more than 500,000 young people through activities focused on self-expression, resilience and intercultural dialogue.

The full Breaking The Walls timeline and applications for selected sessions are available at breakingthewalls.eu and on Instagram @breakingthewalls.eu.



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