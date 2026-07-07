Sweet summer tradition returns with Peach Day at the State Farmers Market Thursday, July 10

North Carolina’s sweetest summer tradition is back as the State Farmers Market in Raleigh invites shoppers to celebrate North Carolina Peach Day on Friday, July 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will highlight one of the state’s signature summer crops with free peach samples, fresh local peaches and an opportunity to connect directly with the farmers who grow them.

N.C. Peach Day gives consumers the chance to taste the freshness of North Carolina agriculture while supporting local farmers during the height of harvest season.

“North Carolina peaches are a summertime favorite and a great example of the quality our farmers work hard to deliver,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Our growers harvest around 1,200 acres of peaches each year, making us one of the top peach-producing states in the country.”

The Sandhills region, with its sandy soil and warm climate, provides ideal growing conditions for peaches, helping produce millions of pounds annually. The state’s peach season typically runs from June through August, making July one of the best times to enjoy peaches at peak flavor.

Whether enjoyed fresh, baked into cobblers, added to homemade ice cream or preserved in jams, North Carolina peaches remain a staple of summer tables across the state. Visitors can sample the different varieties and pick their favorite, plus shop the market for other delicious North Carolina products.

The State Farmers Market is open year-round, offering shoppers locally grown fruits, vegetables, meats, cheeses and specialty foods, plus seasonal products from N.C. nurseries, greenhouses, Christmas tree farms, turfgrass and sod. For the best selection, shop 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The market is located off Exit 297 on Interstate 40 in Raleigh. For more information on the State Farmers Market events, activities and seasonal charts, visit the website or follow along on Facebook.

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