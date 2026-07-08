Memorial Capsule by Paul Heredia and Hiromi Komiyama Wins Bronze A' Idea Design Award

Memorial Capsule

Biodegradable Pet Urn Honors Animal Companions Through a Gentle, Continuous Farewell Rooted in Japanese Tradition

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Memorial Capsule, a biodegradable pet urn created by Paul Heredia and Hiromi Komiyama , as a Bronze winner in the Idea and Conceptual Design category. The A' Idea Design Award is one of the world's highly respected design recognitions, evaluating entries through a rigorous, blind peer-review process based on pre-established criteria. This designation acknowledges Memorial Capsule as an outstanding example of thoughtful and purposeful design within the idea and conceptual design field. The recognition highlights the dedication and skill that Paul Heredia and Hiromi Komiyama brought to addressing an emotionally significant subject through careful research and material innovation.Memorial Capsule responds to a growing need within the pet care and lifestyle industry for meaningful mourning rituals that support bereaved owners. As natural burial practices gain wider acceptance and sustainability becomes a central concern, the design offers a relevant and timely alternative to conventional urns. By drawing on Japanese customs of keeping ashes at home alongside emerging natural burial approaches, the work aligns with contemporary cultural and environmental priorities. For pet owners, the design provides comfort, continuity, and a tangible connection that eases the process of grief. The project demonstrates how attentive design can serve both practical and emotional human needs.Memorial Capsule features a two-part structure joined by a precisely engineered screw thread that keeps ashes secure even if the urn is tipped over, allowing the urn to be displayed or buried directly with the remains. It is crafted from Ecoshell, a biodegradable material made by blending finely crushed oyster shells into a biomass-based resin, enabling the urn to return naturally to the earth. A small charm, made from an alloy of silver, copper, and gold, remains with the owner as a lasting keepsake. The warm matte texture and soft contours invite touch, fostering new rituals and offering quiet comfort during loss. These qualities distinguish Memorial Capsule through its careful integration of function, material responsibility, and emotional sensitivity.This recognition may encourage further exploration of design that addresses emotional wellbeing and sustainability in equal measure. For Paul Heredia and Hiromi Komiyama, the Bronze A' Design Award serves as motivation to continue developing products that respond thoughtfully to cultural and human contexts. The achievement may also inspire wider dialogue within the pet care industry regarding meaningful, environmentally conscious approaches to memorialization. The work stands as a reference point for future projects that seek to balance practicality, ethics, and care.Team MembersMemorial Capsule was designed by Paul Heredia and Hiromi Komiyama, who together developed the concept, structure, materials, and tactile qualities of the urn, drawing on grief care research and dialogues with bereaved pet owners to shape its form and purpose.Interested parties may learn more about Memorial Capsule, view the design in detail, and discover more about its designers at the dedicated page provided by the A' Design Award.About Paul Heredia and Hiromi KomiyamaHeredia Komiyama is a firm dedicated to creating value through design, with a primary focus on product development. Its practice is defined by breaking down boundaries between disciplines, seamlessly connecting product design, architecture, interior design, and brand identity. Founded in 2014 by Paul Heredia and Hiromi Komiyama, the firm operates out of Madrid, Spain and Hiroshima, Japan. Heredia Komiyama has received international design recognition and collaborates with manufacturers, institutions, and craft-based industries to develop products and environments that respond to contemporary cultural and industrial contexts.About Dainichido Inc.Dainichido Inc. is the company behind An, a pet lifestyle brand built on the concept of More Moments of Connection. The brand is dedicated to enriching the lives of pets and their owners through products that foster bonding, comfort, and care. With a focus on thoughtful design and sustainability, An offers items that support daily life as well as meaningful rituals. Through this approach, the brand seeks to make the companionship of pets more fulfilling.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to highly regarded designs that demonstrate considerable creativity and practicality. It recognizes the skill and dedication of designers whose work reflects thoughtful development and a notable use of materials and technology. Within the Idea and Conceptual Design category, evaluation considers factors such as innovation potential, originality of concept, practicality of implementation, sustainability consideration, social impact, user experience enhancement, and demonstration of a unique value proposition. Designs receiving this designation are acknowledged for their professional execution and their potential to influence industry standards in a positive way. The recognition reflects a measured assessment of how effectively a design blends form and function to improve quality of life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Idea and Conceptual Design Award is a well-recognized international design competition that welcomes a broad range of participants, including designers, design agencies, companies, brands, and organizations. Entries are assessed through a blind peer-review process and voted on according to pre-established evaluation criteria by an expert jury panel composed of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the competition spans all industries and is open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, guided by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore the jury members, view past laureates, and submit their own projects at the following url: https://ideadesigncontest.com

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