Cregis Secures Over $300 Billion in Enterprise Transaction Volume Amid Shift in Cross-Border Fund Infrastructure

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HONG KONG, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cregis , a digital asset infrastructure company supporting cross-border collections, payouts and fund operations, today reported it has secured over $300 billion in transaction volume to date, with more than 4,000 businesses across 50 countries using its platform to manage enterprise funds operations. The company has operated for nine years without a security incident and holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001.Businesses increasingly operate across multiple countries at once, and moving funds between those jurisdictions has not kept pace with how those businesses run day to day. A standard cross-border B2B transfer can move through three to five correspondent banking intermediaries before it settles, taking two to five business days and losing three to seven percent of its value to combined fees and currency conversion, according to World Bank data on cross-border payment costs. As a result, more businesses are looking for faster settlement, better visibility and greater operational control over cross-border fund movement.Cregis provides the underlying infrastructure that enterprises use to build and operate their own payment, treasury and asset workflows. Its clients include payment service providers, forex brokers, banks and fintech companies that use the platform to support their own services, while retaining full control over their customer relationships and operations.To support these evolving operational needs, Cregis has built an integrated infrastructure platform centered on enterprise wallet technology and fund orchestration. Cregis WaaS secure wallet infrastructure businesses use to manage funds and operational workflows, supporting more than 100 million wallet addresses and over $100 million in average daily transaction volume. Built on that foundation, Cregis Payment Engine enables collections, payouts, settlement and treasury movement across wallets, entities and jurisdictions through a single automated workflow. The platform also includes institutional custody, governance controls and configurable approval workflows for organizations with more advanced operational requirements.Cross-border fund operations are shifting away from infrastructure built for batch processing within single jurisdictions, toward systems designed for businesses operating continuously across multiple regions at once. As that shift continues, enterprises will increasingly choose between building this infrastructure themselves or adopting a platform that already provides it. Cregis believes this transition will make infrastructure,not payment rails themselves, the defining competitive advantage for global businesses."Most businesses don't come to us looking for another payment solution," said Shawn Yan, Founder and CEO of Cregis. "They come because operating digital assets across multiple entities, jurisdictions and counterparties has become too complex to build and maintain internally. Our role is to provide the infrastructure that lets them focus on their business rather than rebuilding the same operational foundation themselves. That's why more than 4,000 enterprises have chosen to build on Cregis instead of building it themselves."As enterprises continue to modernize cross-border operations, the conversation is gradually shifting from individual payment tools to the infrastructure that supports them. Rather than evaluating providers solely on settlement speed or transaction costs, businesses are increasingly looking for platforms that can support secure fund operations, governance and long-term scalability across global markets."The future of cross-border business isn't about building another payment network," Yan added. "It's about giving enterprises the infrastructure to move funds as efficiently as they move information. That's the shift we're seeing across every market we serve."About CregisCregis is a digital asset infrastructure platform, providing technology for asset collections, payouts and fund operations. Its solutions include wallet infrastructure and fund management capabilities. These tools help businesses move, manage and safeguard enterprise funds securely and efficiently. Founded in 2017, Cregis serves financial institutions, payment service providers (PSPs), Forex brokers, broader fintechs. The company operates across Asia, the Middle East and Latin America. Today, Cregis supports more than 4,000 businesses across over 50 countries.DisclaimerThis article is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, an offer to buy or sell any financial product, virtual asset or security. Cregis provides enterprise technology infrastructure and does not operate a consumer investment or trading platform.

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