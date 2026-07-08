Iconic Designs by Olivier Felix Isselin and Maxime Golay Wins Bronze A' Design Award

Iconic Designs

Short-Format Television Series Examining Iconic Objects Recognized in Movie, Video and Animation Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Iconic Designs, a television series created by Olivier Felix Isselin and Maxime Golay, as a Bronze recipient within the Movie , Video and Animation Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the world's highly respected and well-recognized international design competitions , organized annually across all creative industries. This Bronze A' Design Award acknowledges the considerable skill, careful development, and cinematic precision evident in Iconic Designs. The recognition positions the series within a respected framework of evaluation overseen by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, and academics. For the Movie industry, the honor highlights work that approaches design as a cultural discipline communicated through measured audiovisual language.The A' Movie, Video and Animation Design Award holds relevance not only for Olivier Felix Isselin and Maxime Golay but also for audiences and professionals seeking thoughtful, accessible cultural programming. Iconic Designs responds to a growing interest in short-form content that combines clarity with intellectual depth. The series aligns with contemporary documentary practices that prioritize precise narration and minimalist imagery to support comprehension and retention. Its disciplined visual approach demonstrates how factual storytelling can remain rigorous while reaching wide audiences. For viewers and the broader industry, the work offers a model for presenting complex ideas without simplification.Iconic Designs is a short-format audiovisual series that examines emblematic objects through cinematic precision and a minimalist visual language. Each episode focuses on a single object, exploring its origin, structure, and impact on everyday life while isolating essential lines, proportions, and functions. The production was filmed in 8K using a RED Monstro VV camera with Angenieux optics mounted on an Atrax motion control robotic arm, enabling sub-millimetric precision and repeatable camera movements. A minimalist cyclorama isolates each object within a controlled spatial environment under calibrated 5600K lighting, while spatial sound captured with Sennheiser microphones is processed through a unified post-production workflow. This integration of image and sound articulates historical context with formal reading, transforming perception into understanding.The Bronze A' Design Award recognition may inform future episodes and projects developed under the same creative direction, encouraging continued exploration of design as a fundamental cultural language. The honor reinforces the value of combining documentary rigor with artistic direction and supports further refinement of short-form audiovisual methods. For the team behind Iconic Designs, the acknowledgment serves as motivation to pursue clarity, accuracy, and emotional resonance in subsequent work. It also contributes to ongoing dialogue regarding how design culture can be communicated through cinematic precision.Project MembersIconic Designs was created by Olivier Felix Isselin and Maxime Golay, who together shaped its artistic direction, cinematic structure, and minimalist visual language, balancing cultural accuracy, emotional resonance, and precise editing across each episode.Interested parties may learn more about Iconic Designs, view the series, and discover further details about its creators at the dedicated page provided by the A' Design Award.About Olivier Felix Isselin and Maxime GolayOlivier Felix Isselin is a French-Italian artist, designer, and creative director working at the intersection of design, architecture, and visual storytelling. Trained in architecture, he has developed a multidisciplinary career spanning events, communication, contemporary art, and gallery management. Guided by a strong sense of creative independence, he combines artistic sensitivity with project discipline to shape refined and structurally rigorous concepts. A recipient of multiple international design awards, he is known for a sober and elegant approach in which form, proportion, and meaning are treated as essential rather than decorative. Olivier Felix Isselin and Maxime Golay are based in France.About MGOFI ProductionMGOFI Production is an independent European studio founded by Olivier Felix Isselin and Maxime Golay. Dedicated to short-form factual and cultural productions, the studio develops projects that combine cinematic precision with design thinking. Based in Ireland and operating internationally, MGOFI produces Iconic Designs, a series exploring the relationship between form and function. Its work is defined by a clear visual language, rigorous structure, and a commitment to making complex ideas accessible through image.About Olivier Felix Isselin LtdOlivier Felix Isselin Ltd is an independent creative company founded by French-Italian artist, designer, and creative director Olivier Felix Isselin, combining design consultancy, spatial concepts, and audiovisual productions through two distinct creative labels. Olivier Felix Isselin Design focuses on consultancy, objects, spaces, and scenographic or design-led projects approached with attention to proportion, clarity, and lasting coherence. MGOFI Production, developed together with Maxime Golay, focuses on audiovisual, editorial, and cultural productions with an emphasis on authored formats, visual construction, and narrative identity. The company treats the physical and the visual as connected fields shaped by form, meaning, use, and human experience, and its work is defined by sobriety, precision, and creative independence. Its services span design consultancy, creative direction, art direction, object design, spatial concepts, scenography, museography, exhibition design, editorial development, audiovisual production, cultural project development, and visual storytelling.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to outstanding designs that demonstrate a high degree of creativity and practicality. It recognizes the dedication and skill of designers who produce work distinguished by thoughtful development and innovative use of materials and technology. Within the Movie, Video and Animation Design category, entries are assessed against criteria including originality of concept, innovative use of medium, narrative clarity, visual aesthetics, sound design excellence, cinematography, artistic set design, impactful editing, cultural relevance, technical execution, and audience engagement. Designs acknowledged with this designation reflect professional execution and the potential to influence industry standards in a positive manner. The recognition highlights a designer's ability to blend form and function effectively, offering solutions that contribute to quality of life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Movie, Video and Animation Design Award is an international, juried design competition that welcomes a wide range of participants, including brands, filmmakers, design agencies, companies, and manufacturers within the animation and design industries. Entries are evaluated through a blind peer-review process, assessed against pre-established criteria by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, Movie industry experts, journalists, and academics. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the competition is open to entries from all countries and across all industries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore the jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://moviedesignawards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.