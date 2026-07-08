Desert Dream by Salome Gulordava Wins Bronze in A' Interior Design Awards

Desert Dream

Residential Interior Desert Dream Receives Bronze A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Desert Dream, a residential interior by Salome Gulordava , as a Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is one of the highly respected international competitions recognizing thoughtful work within the interior design field. This recognition places Desert Dream among projects acknowledged for creativity, technical merit, and practical value. Located at Lisi Lake in Tbilisi, Georgia, the residence was conceived as a calm retreat from urban life. The Bronze A' Design Award affirms the careful research and design judgment that shaped the project.The recognition holds relevance for both the interior design industry and those seeking restorative living environments. Desert Dream responds to a growing need among urban dwellers for spaces that offer openness, natural light, and tranquility. By integrating sustainable materials and solar energy, the project aligns with contemporary standards for environmentally conscious interior design. The work demonstrates how residential architecture can support well-being while addressing the density and pace of city living. Such an approach offers practical guidance for designers, clients, and stakeholders pursuing healthier and more sustainable spaces.Desert Dream draws its identity from the serene beauty of the desert, balancing simple landscapes with the vibrant life of an oasis. The material palette combines stone, micro cement floors, and lime wash walls, complemented by marble elements, custom sinks, and concrete surfaces. A main space rises seven meters, while sliding glass walls dissolve the boundary between indoors and outdoors, drawing daylight throughout the residence. Furniture crafted from African wood adds warmth and character, and greenery introduces contrast against neutral, sand toned finishes. Solar panels supply energy, aligning the project with lasting design values.The Bronze A' Design Award recognition may inform future projects by Salome Gulordava and encourage continued exploration of sustainable, user centered interiors. The acknowledgment supports ongoing inquiry into the relationship between spatial structure, material expression, and human perception. It also serves as motivation to refine methods that balance aesthetics with psychological needs for calm. By demonstrating measurable impact on well-being, the project contributes to a broader conversation about responsible residential design.Interested parties may learn more about Desert Dream, view its features, and explore additional details at the dedicated page provided by the A' Design Award.About Salome GulordavaSalome Gulordava is an interior designer based in Tbilisi, Georgia, working across residential and concept oriented spaces. Her practice explores the relationship between spatial structure, material expression, and human perception, combining analytical planning with an intuitive approach to atmosphere and form. She develops each project with attention to proportion, light, and sensory balance, creating environments that respond to everyday use. Gulordava collaborates with clients and partners on projects of varying scale and complexity.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to designs that demonstrate notable creativity alongside practical value. Within the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category, evaluation considers criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection excellence, functional layout design, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, and sustainable design practice. Additional considerations include cultural relevance, ergonomic consideration, attention to detail, space optimization, and accessibility standards compliance. Designs receiving this recognition reflect the experience and resourcefulness of their creators through professional execution. The Bronze A' Design Award acknowledges work that blends form and function to support quality of life and positive industry standards.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected competition promoting excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. It welcomes a diverse range of participants, including independent designers, leading agencies, innovative companies, furniture manufacturers, and established brands. Entries are evaluated through a blind peer review process, assessed against pre-established criteria by a panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through good design. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international juried competition open to entries from all countries and across all industries. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://interiorinnovationaward.com

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