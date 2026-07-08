Cathay FHC Convenes Asia's Leading Climate Finance Summit with Record Participation

More than 5,800 participants from over 2,000 organizations gathered at Cathay Financial Holdings' 10th Sustainability Finance & Climate Change Summit, underscoring its growing role as a leading platform for climate finance and sustainable transition across Asia.

The 10th summit brought together more than 5,800 participants from over 2,000 organizations, reflecting Asia's growing momentum toward sustainable transition.

Asia's next decade of sustainable growth will depend on our ability to turn collaboration into capital, innovation into solutions, and commitments into measurable outcomes.” — Chang-Ken (CK) Lee, President, Cathay Financial Holdings

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than 5,800 participants from over 2,000 organizations joined the 10th Cathay Sustainability Finance & Climate Change Summit on July 1, making this year's event the largest on record. The summit brought together more than 850 listed companies representing over 80% of Taiwan's market capitalization, alongside policymakers, global investors, business leaders and international experts, reinforcing Cathay Financial Holdings' (Cathay FHC) position as one of Asia’s leading platforms for climate finance and sustainable transition.As sustainable finance enters a new phase shaped by geopolitical uncertainty and accelerating energy transition, Cathay FHC's annual summit has become one of Asia's leading platforms for policymakers, investors, businesses and academia to advance resilient and sustainable growth.The summit opened with congratulatory video messages from former U.S. Vice President Al Gore, whose support inspired the inaugural summit in 2017, and Jin-lung Peng, Chairman of Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC). Distinguished speakers included Chin-Tsang Ho, Vice Minister of Economic Affairs, Sherman Lin, Chairman of the Taiwan Stock Exchange, Sherri Chuang, Vice Chairperson of Taiwan's FSC, Rebecca Mikula-Wright, CEO of the Asia Investor Group on Climate Change (AIGCC), Professor Ryo Kohsaka of the University of Tokyo, Sam Kimmins, Energy Director at Climate Group, and Taiwan Power Company Chairman Vincent Tseng, highlighting the summit's growing role as a platform where international perspectives converge with Asia's transition agenda.Climate Change Has Become a Systemic ChallengeOpening the summit, Cathay FHC President Chang-Ken (CK) Lee said climate change has evolved into a systemic challenge affecting economies, industries and financial markets. Reflecting on London Climate Action Week, where temperatures reached 37–38°C, he noted that climate impacts are already reshaping societies and disproportionately affecting vulnerable communities.Lee reaffirmed Cathay FHC's commitment to long-term value creation, innovation and collaboration, emphasizing that financial institutions have a responsibility to direct capital toward clean energy, natural capital and other sustainable solutions.Turning to the summit's evolution over the past decade, Lee noted that its discussions have expanded from raising awareness of climate change and strengthening climate governance to encompass water stewardship, natural capital, blended finance, financial innovation and people-centered impact investing. "With more successful sustainable finance investments emerging around the world, the next decade should focus on scaling proven solutions and transforming shared commitments into tangible outcomes," he added.Recognition from Global and National LeadersFSC Chairman Jin-lung Peng praised Cathay FHC's decade-long contribution to sustainable finance, emphasizing the role of financial institutions in driving industrial transformation and supporting Taiwan's green transition. Peng reaffirmed the FSC's commitment to strengthening Taiwan's green and transition finance markets while encouraging financial institutions to develop innovative financial solutions that help businesses accelerate their transitions and strengthen their resilience.Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore, who attended the 2017 inaugural summit in person, also congratulated Cathay FHC on the summit's tenth anniversary through a special video message. Gore said he was pleased to see the summit become Taiwan's leading platform for sustainable finance dialogue. He commended Cathay FHC and participants for continuing to demonstrate leadership despite growing global uncertainty over sustainability commitments.He also emphasized that although the global energy transition continues to face challenges, financial markets are moving decisively from fossil fuels toward clean energy solutions, making the transition irreversible. Gore encouraged financial institutions and the private sector to continue directing capital toward building sustainable economies and resilient societies.Shaping Asia's Next Decade of Sustainable FinanceThis year's summit, themed "Innovating for a Resilient Sustainable Future," focused on how governments, financial institutions, businesses and innovators can accelerate Asia's transition through policy alignment, capital mobilization, technological innovation and cross-sector collaboration.The morning sessions explored how to remain committed to sustainability amid global uncertainty, with policymakers outlining Taiwan's latest sustainable finance policies, strategies to support innovative sustainable enterprises, and Taiwan's broader green transition strategy.Rebecca Mikula-Wright, CEO of AIGCC, shared the latest outlook from Asian institutional investors, noting that climate risk is now widely recognized as financial risk, while geopolitical developments continue to reshape energy systems and accelerate investment in the net-zero transition.Professor Ryo Kohsaka of the University of Tokyo, Coordinating Lead Author of the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), discussed Japan's Nature Positive strategy and shared insights into how businesses can integrate nature-related risks and opportunities into corporate decision-making.The afternoon sessions focused on "Accelerating Innovation and Building Resilience," covering energy transition, natural capital, social inclusion and industry-led solutions. Sam Kimmins, Energy Director at Climate Group, examined Asia's energy security challenges and discussed opportunities to advance 24/7 Carbon-Free Energy (24/7 CFE) in Taiwan. He also commended Cathay FHC for becoming the world's first financial institution to join the initiative.Taiwan Power Company Chairman Vincent Tseng shared the latest developments in Taiwan's electricity system and discussed how energy transition can balance power reliability, net-zero ambitions and industrial competitiveness.Two concluding panel discussions explored cross-sector examples of low-carbon transformation and Taiwan's growing ecosystem for sustainability innovation. Speakers discussed how digital technologies, energy efficiency, green financial products and supply chain collaboration can strengthen corporate resilience while addressing the financing and policy challenges facing sustainable start-ups across Asia.Building Asia's Climate Finance EcosystemOver the past decade, Cathay FHC’s Sustainability Finance & Climate Change Summit has grown from a domestic initiative into one of Asia’s most influential platforms for sustainable finance dialogue. Since its launch in 2017, the summit has welcomed more than 150 international and domestic thought leaders. For three consecutive years, participating companies have represented more than 80% of Taiwan's listed market capitalization and over half of the country's carbon emissions, underscoring the summit's growing influence in advancing real-economy transition.Looking ahead, Cathay FHC will continue to expand the summit as a regional platform that brings together capital, policy and innovation to accelerate Asia's transition toward a resilient, low-carbon and nature-positive economy. Through deeper collaboration with governments, businesses, academia and international partners, Cathay FHC aims to help strengthen Asia's sustainable finance ecosystem and reinforce the region's role in driving the next phase of global climate action.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.