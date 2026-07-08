Wellkaya by Dheeraj Bangur Wins Bronze in A' Design Award for Packaging Design

Wellkaya

Dheeraj Bangur Receives Bronze A' Design Award for Wellkaya, a Holistic Millets Herbal Cookies Packaging System

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Wellkaya, a millets herbal cookies packaging system designed by Dheeraj Bangur , as a Bronze winner in the Packaging Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the world's highly respected and well-recognized accolades in the field of packaging design, drawing entries from designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands across many nations. This recognition affirms the considered approach and technical care invested in Wellkaya, positioning the work among a selection of designs acknowledged for thoughtful development. The evaluation process, conducted by an expert jury panel, assesses each entry against established criteria. For Dheeraj Bangur and the studio Brandsthan, the Bronze A' Design Award represents a meaningful confirmation of their work within the wellness packaging segment.The Bronze A' Design Award for Wellkaya carries relevance beyond the studio, addressing a growing demand within the packaging industry for products that unite cultural heritage with contemporary clarity. As health-conscious consumers seek transparent and trustworthy packaging, Wellkaya demonstrates how functional communication and refined aesthetics can coexist. The design aligns with current industry movements toward eco-conscious materials and clear information hierarchy. Retailers and consumers benefit from quick variant recognition and dependable product protection. For the broader field, the work offers a practical reference for balancing wellness credibility with premium presentation.Wellkaya presents a holistic packaging system that integrates ayurvedic knowledge with contemporary typographic structure and clear iconography. Each variant, Medho for brain support, Tejo for digestive balance, and Ojivo for immunity, is distinguished through a structured hierarchy, controlled color coding, and concise iconography for quick recognition. The packaging uses 350 GSM premium-grade paperboard for structural strength and a luxury hand-feel, with selective UV embossing highlighting the product name and herbal ingredients, and gold foiling applied to the brand logo and the Millets Herbal Cookies wording. Inside, a metallic organic-texture paper pouch preserves the freshness of each set of two cookies, while a custom WellKaya pattern on the outer pouch ensures brand continuity. Vintage botanical engravings reference traditional herbal knowledge, and simplified compositions maintain readability in retail environments.The Bronze A' Design Award recognition may inform future directions for Brandsthan, encouraging continued exploration of packaging that bridges classical wisdom and modern design frameworks. The acknowledgement serves as motivation for the studio to refine its methodology, which combines market study, material testing, and user experience mapping. By demonstrating how subtle luxury can enhance consumer trust, Wellkaya may inspire further work in wellness and food packaging. This recognition reinforces the studio's commitment to research-driven design and measured innovation.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design, view its features, and discover further details about its designer at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website.About Dheeraj BangurDheeraj Bangur is a communication designer from India and a graduate of the MIT Institute of Design, whose practice blends creativity with purpose across packaging and branding. A multiple-time laureate in these fields, he approaches design as a tool for societal transformation rather than mere visual embellishment. Beyond his studio work, he is a traveler and a writer who weaves his experiences into his craft, seeking to create designs that inspire and elevate the human experience. His storytelling sensibility and curiosity across diverse fields shape a distinctive and considered design narrative.About BrandsthanBrandsthan is a design studio based in Jaipur, India, specializing in branding and packaging design with a focus on impactful, visually compelling identities. Led by Dheeraj Bangur, the studio has collaborated with brands such as Radico, Jaisalmer Gin, Parle Agro, and Haldiram's, delivering solutions grounded in consumer psychology and market awareness. Its design approach is rooted in creativity, precision, and a commitment to excellence, with each project tailored to the unique needs of its clients. Combining traditional design principles with current techniques, Brandsthan creates memorable, functional, and aesthetically considered designs for product launches, brand overhauls, and marketing campaigns. The studio's services include branding and packaging design, social media advertising campaigns, digital media design, and complete graphic design solutions.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to outstanding designs that demonstrate a high degree of creativity and practicality. Within the Packaging Design category, entries are assessed against criteria including innovation, sustainability and eco-friendliness, functional efficiency, aesthetic appeal, material choice, user convenience, brand identity reflection, market competitiveness, and information clarity. The recognition acknowledges designers whose work reflects thoughtful development and an effective use of materials and technology. Bronze A' Design Award designated designs are regarded as skillful and creative works that combine strong technical characteristics with tasteful creative skill. The designation highlights a designer's ability to blend form and function, offering solutions that contribute to quality of life improvements.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008, now in its 18th year, with categories spanning all industries and participation open to entries from all countries. The Packaging Design Award welcomes packaging designers, design agencies, manufacturers, and brands, providing a platform to demonstrate creativity and gain international recognition. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and voted upon according to pre-established evaluation criteria by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://goldenpackagingawards.com

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