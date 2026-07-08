Admiral Media named an official Snapchat Agency Partner

Andre Kempe CEO & Founder of Admiral Media, pictured in his Zurich office July 2026

The leading AI creative performance marketing agency earns Snap Inc.'s badged partner status, deepening its Snapchat offering for app, game & ecommerce brands.

This badge is Snap's way of saying what our clients already know: our team delivers on this platform. That's the whole playbook, know the platform, ship the work, and let the results speak.” — Andre Kempe, Founder and CEO of Admiral Media

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Admiral Media has been named a badged Snapchat Agency Partner by Snap Inc. an official designation awarded to agencies that complete Snapchat's certification program and are listed in Snap's official Partner Directory.For apps, games and ecommerce brands looking to scale, Snapchat is one of the fastest ways to reach younger, highly engaged audiences at volume. But performing on the platform takes more than budget, it takes platform expertise, early access to new ad formats, and a direct line to Snap's teams.The badged partnership gives Admiral Media's clients exactly that: priority access to new Snapchat ad formats as they roll out, guidance from Snap's partner team, and faster access to platform support, training and advertiser incentives.The recognition builds on results Admiral Media has already delivered on the platform. For Norwegian wishlist app ØNSK, Admiral ran a multi-channel youth campaign in which Snapchat emerged as the top-performing channel, helping ØNSK become one of Norway's fastest-growing apps and climb to #1 Top Free in the local App Store, with return on ad spend up more than 60% in the first seven days."This badge is Snap's way of saying what our clients already know: our team delivers on this platform," said Andre Kempe, Founder and CEO of Admiral Media. "That's the whole playbook, know the platform, ship the work, and let the results speak."The badge also reflects Admiral Media's ongoing investment in becoming a trusted partner across every major channel where its clients' audiences spend time.About Admiral Media: Admiral Media is an award-winning performance marketing and AI creative agency for mobile apps, games and ecommerce brands. Since 2019, it has managed over €500 million in ad spend for 150+ brands across Meta, Google, TikTok, Snapchat and Apple Search Ads, pairing paid user acquisition with AI-powered ad creative.Media contact: Viveik Mishra, Admiral Media - viveik@admiral.media - https://admiral.media/

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