After Decades of Financial Advice, Atlanta Firm Invests in Child Care

Henssler launches TOOTRiS Child Care Benefits

Henssler Financial partners with TOOTRiS to provide parents up to $625 per month in Child Care support and access to real-time care options across Atlanta

Strong families build strong workplaces” — Stacy Haubenschild, Principal and Chief Operating Officer

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For nearly 40 years, Atlanta listeners have turned to Henssler Financial founder, Dr. Gene W. Henssler, for trusted financial advice through the renowned “Money Talks” radio program. Now, Henssler Financial is making another investment, this time in their employees with young families.

TOOTRiS, the nation’s largest Child Care platform with more than 250,000 unique care options and the only platform with real-time availability, announced a new partnership with Henssler Financial to help employees across the Atlanta area access affordable, flexible Child Care solutions for their families.

Through the partnership, Henssler Financial employees with children ages 0-5 will receive access to the TOOTRiS platform, along with a Child Care subsidy of up to $625 per month that can be used toward the cost of licensed Child Care centers and qualifying in-home care options.

Based in the Atlanta area, Henssler Financial has spent decades delivering comprehensive wealth management, retirement planning, tax consulting, and estate planning services. With approximately $3.94 billion in assets under advisement as of March 31, 2026, the company has become a trusted financial resource for families across the region.

Atlanta’s Child Care Desert:

The partnership comes at a critical time for working families across Georgia and metro Atlanta.

According to a recent analysis from the Center for American Progress, nearly half of Georgia families with young children live in a “Child Care desert,” meaning there are not enough licensed Child Care providers to meet demand.

At the same time, the Georgia Early Education Alliance for Ready Students reports that the state loses an estimated $2.52 billion annually in economic activity due to Child Care shortages and affordability challenges*.

The Oasis:

TOOTRiS helps make the invisible visible. Many Child Care programs, especially smaller independent providers and in-home care programs, simply do not have the time, staffing, or financial resources to market themselves to families searching for care. As a result, parents often assume there are no options available; when in reality, quality programs may exist just a few miles away.

TOOTRiS provides providers with free visibility on its platform, helping families connect with Child Care options that may otherwise appear invisible. Using real-time technology, parents can instantly search available care near home or work, compare programs, enroll online, and access employer-sponsored benefits through a single platform.

“Strong families build strong workplaces,” said Stacy Haubenschild, Principal and Chief Operating Officer. “By helping employees access quality Child Care and financial support, we’re helping remove one of the biggest stressors facing working parents today. We’re proud to partner with TOOTRiS to support our employees beyond the office walls.”

“Reliable Child Care changes everything for working families,” said Alessandra Lezama, CEO of TOOTRiS. “When parents can quickly see real options, access financial support, and confidently place their child in a safe, nurturing environment, it transforms not only their workday, but their entire quality of life. That’s the power of visibility, and that’s what TOOTRiS is designed to provide.”

*- https://geears.org/publications/for-lack-of-care-the-economic-impact-of-child-care-challenges/

About TOOTRiS

TOOTRiS is the nation’s largest, most comprehensive Child Care network, with over 250,000 providers, making access to care convenient, affordable, and on-demand. TOOTRiS is reinventing the Child Care industry as the first and only technology that unites all the key stakeholders – parents, providers, employers, agencies – into a single platform enabling them to connect and transact in real-time. This enables employers to provide fully managed Child Care Benefits, giving their workforce the flexibility and family support they need, while organizations seek to increase productivity and ROI. Through TOOTRiS, parents and providers directly connect, empowering working parents to quickly find and secure quality Child Care while allowing providers to unlock their potential and fully monetize their program.

About Henssler Financial

Henssler Financial is one of the largest independent financial advisory firms in the Atlanta area, providing comprehensive wealth management, retirement planning, estate planning, and tax consulting services for individuals and businesses. The company also produces the long-running “Henssler Money Talks” financial podcast, continuing a broadcast legacy that began on Atlanta radio nearly four decades ago.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.