Renovate Design-Build Announces Home Improvement and Repair Services in Tampa

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renovate Design-Build, a boutique home improvement and design-build firm, announced the launch of renovation and repair services for homeowners in Tampa. The company provides remodeling solutions for kitchens, bathrooms, additions, whole-home renovations, cabinetry, interior design, stone countertops, lighting plans, and finish work.Renovate Design-Build was created to make home improvement simpler and easier for homeowners to trust. The company focuses on design, communication, and quality craftsmanship from consultation through final walkthrough.“Homeowners want more than a contractor. They want a team that listens, plans carefully, communicates clearly, and delivers work that fits the way they live,” said a spokesperson.Kitchen remodeling is one of Renovate Design-Build’s core services. The company helps homeowners upgrade outdated kitchens with custom cabinetry, quartz or marble countertops, smart lighting, improved storage, upgraded fixtures, backsplash installation, flooring, and better layouts. Each project is designed to improve daily living while creating a polished, finished space.The company also provides bathroom renovations, including curbless showers, heated floors, tile work, modern vanities, upgraded plumbing fixtures, improved lighting, and premium materials. For homeowners who need more space, Renovate Design-Build offers additions planned to blend naturally with the structure, whether the goal is a larger kitchen, expanded living area, added bedroom, or improved indoor-outdoor living.Renovate Design-Build follows a three-step process: Discover, Define, and Deliver. During Discover, the team meets with homeowners on-site to understand goals, budget, timeline, and priorities. During the Define phase, the company develops plans, materials, and project scope before construction begins. During delivery, craftsmen coordinate the work, manage trades, provide updates, and complete final details.The launch positions Renovate Design-Build as a trusted Tampa resource for homeowners ready to upgrade, expand, or transform their homes with a professional renovation experience.Homeowners interested in learning more can visit https://renovatepro.org/

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