More South Africans Are Selling Damaged Cars as Repair Costs Climb

Rising repair bills and tight budgets are pushing more South Africans to sell damaged cars rather than fix them, says Johannesburg buyer Damaged Cars Wanted.

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Damaged Cars Wanted, the vehicle buying service run by long-standing Johannesburg yard Lou Appel's Auto Spares, reports a clear rise in the number of South Africans choosing to sell damaged, non-running and written-off cars rather than repair them or leave them standing. The company links the trend to rising repair bills, expensive parts and a tight household budget environment that is pushing owners to turn dead vehicles into cash.For years the default reaction to a serious knock or a major mechanical failure was to fix the car, whatever it cost. That is changing. With panel work, engine and gearbox repairs and replacement parts all more expensive than they were a few years ago, a growing number of owners are doing the maths and finding that the repair is worth more than the car. Rather than sink money into a vehicle they may never fully trust again, they are selling it as is.Why the numbers are climbingDamaged Cars Wanted says several pressures are coming together at once. Repair costs have risen sharply, insurers are writing off more vehicles after accidents and hailstorms, and many households simply need the cash that a standing wreck represents. A car that has been sitting in a driveway or back yard for months is, in the company's words, cash waiting to happen.There is also a growing awareness that a damaged car is not worthless. Many people still assume a non-runner or an accident wreck has no value, so it sits and slowly deteriorates. In reality, even a badly damaged vehicle holds value in its usable parts and scrap metal. As more owners realise this, more of them are choosing to sell damaged cars instead of letting them rot.A faster, simpler route than the private marketPart of what is driving the increase is how much easier the process has become. Selling a written-off or non-running car privately in South Africa usually means one of two frustrations: a tow bill that eats the offer, or weeks of WhatsApp messages from buyers asking what still works before going quiet.Damaged Cars Wanted positions itself as the alternative. An owner sends four to six photos of the car, along with the VIN and basic details, by phone, email, WhatsApp or the website form. The team reviews the images and comes back with a same-day cash offer, usually within a few hours, with no obligation and no auction rounds. There is no charge for the valuation and no need to clean or repair the vehicle first.Once an offer is accepted, collection and towing across Gauteng are arranged free of charge, including the recovery of cars that cannot move on their own. Payment is made before the vehicle leaves, by EFT or in cash, so the money clears or is in hand before the truck pulls away. For most sellers the whole process wraps up inside 24 to 48 hours. That speed and certainty is why a growing number of owners now choose to sell your damaged car through an established yard rather than chase a private sale.Every kind of damage is coming throughThe rise spans almost every category of damaged vehicle. Damaged Cars Wanted buys accident-damaged cars, including front-end smashes, rear hits, side impacts and rolled vehicles written off as Code 2, 3 or 4. It buys non-runners with seized engines, blown gearboxes, slipping clutches and failed timing chains, and it collects them even if the car has not moved in years.Hail-damaged cars are a seasonal driver of the trend, with Gauteng storms leaving thousands of vehicles in dented limbo each year and many insurers offering poor salvage figures. Flood and water-damaged cars, fire-damaged vehicles and cars with electrical faults such as dead body control modules and immobiliser failures all form part of the weekly intake. The common thread is owners deciding that selling makes more sense than repairing.Value, not just disposalBecause the demand for cash for scrap cars is rising, sellers are in a stronger position than they often assume. The offer comes down to the year, make, model, mileage, what is still complete on the car, what the salvage market is paying for those parts, and the cost of recovering the vehicle. A car that looks like a write-off to its owner can still carry real value in the trade.Damaged Cars Wanted says its long experience lets it reach a fair number quickly rather than haggling sellers down. Good parts are returned to circulation and the metal is recycled, so the sale also keeps usable components out of landfill, which adds an environmental benefit to the financial one.Built on decades in the tradeThe company's read on the market comes from deep roots. Lou Appel's Auto Spares has been buying damaged cars and bakkies from the same Booysens Road yard in Selby, Johannesburg for over 85 years, since 1939. More than eight decades of doing one thing means the team already knows what a gearbox is worth, what panel work will cost to restore and which parts still hold value, which is how it arrives at a realistic offer on the first try.The company expects the trend to continue as long as repair costs stay high, and encourages owners sitting with a damaged or non-running car to find out what it is worth before writing it off as junk. With a few photos and a VIN, that answer is usually only a few hours away.To learn more or to get a same-day offer, visit the Damaged Cars Wanted website at https://damagedcarswanted.co.za/ About Damaged Cars WantedDamaged Cars Wanted is a vehicle buying service run by Lou Appel's Auto Spares, a long-standing yard on Booysens Road in Selby, Johannesburg that has operated since 1939. It buys damaged, non-running, and written-off cars, including accident, hail, flood, and fire-damaged vehicles, making same-day cash offers based on photos and a VIN. Collection and towing across Gauteng are arranged free of charge, with payment made before the vehicle leaves.Media Contact:Damaged Cars Wanted (Lou Appel's Auto Spares)Phone: 011 493 8260Email: Info@usedautospares.co.zaAddress: 233 Booysens Road, Selby, Johannesburg

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