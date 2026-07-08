Real Estate Litigators Gain An Advantage in Jury Selection Using The New JuryFit Tool

ExposeIQ JuryFit

Human-Verified Platform Helps Attorneys Better Align Jury Selection with Case Theory in Property and Real Estate Disputes

In real estate cases, jurors often interpret evidence through the lens of their own experiences with property ownership, tenancy, and financial transactions.” — Joseph Terp, Co-Founder of ExposeIQ

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Real estate litigation often involves disputes over property ownership, boundaries, contracts, landlord-tenant relationships, and title issues. These cases frequently require jurors to evaluate complex transactions and competing claims while drawing upon their own experiences as homeowners, renters, or investors. Because many jurors hold strong personal views about property rights and fairness in real estate dealings, traditional approaches to jury selection can leave significant uncertainty. ExposeIQ today announced expanded capabilities within its JuryFit platform to help trial attorneys bring greater structure and clarity to jury selection in these matters.ExposeIQ JuryFit assists trial teams by analyzing case theories against multiple juror dimensions, including demographic factors, life experiences, attitudes and beliefs, political and social values, personality and cognitive traits, and both implicit and explicit biases. The platform identifies combinations of these factors that may influence how certain jurors are predisposed to respond to a particular theory of the case. All assessments are subject to human verification by licensed professionals to ensure that the analysis remains accurate and strategically relevant to the specific facts of the dispute.From this evaluation, ExposeIQ JuryFit generates targeted Voir Dire questions, which also undergo human verification before being used to explore potential alignment or misalignment during jury selection. Once a jury is empaneled, the platform enables attorneys to test key arguments, contractual interpretations, and damages themes against a Virtual Mirror Jury™. This simulation is constructed to reflect the personality profiles and group dynamics of the actual seated jurors. All outputs from the Virtual Mirror Jury process are reviewed through human verification to support more informed strategic decisions.“In real estate cases, jurors often interpret evidence through the lens of their own experiences with property ownership, tenancy, and financial transactions,” said Joseph Terp, Co-Founder and CEO of ExposeIQ. “ExposeIQ JuryFit is designed to provide greater clarity by examining a range of demographic, experiential, and psychological factors during jury selection, while maintaining human oversight throughout the process.”The platform supports trial teams in developing more consistent approaches to jury selection in real estate and property disputes while preserving full professional judgment over final decisions.About ExposeIQExposeIQ develops litigation intelligence tools that help trial attorneys examine complex case information and juror dynamics with greater structure. By combining advanced technology with human professional oversight, the company’s solutions are designed to support more informed decision-making throughout the litigation process.

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