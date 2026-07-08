Vascular Sealant Market Set For Rapid Expansion With 8% CAGR Through 2030

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The Business Research Company's Vascular Sealant Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The vascular sealant market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by advancements in medical procedures and rising health challenges. As the demand for effective surgical solutions increases, this market is set for continued expansion, reflecting broader trends in healthcare innovation and patient care.

Strong Expansion and Future Outlook for the Vascular Sealant Market

The vascular sealant market has shown robust growth, with its size expected to rise from $1.71 billion in 2025 to $1.85 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This growth during the past years is attributed to an increase in surgical procedures, higher rates of cardiovascular diseases, advancements in surgical technologies, elevated demand for hemostasis products, and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure worldwide.

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Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $2.51 billion by 2030 with an anticipated CAGR of 8.0%. Factors driving this forecast include greater adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, a growing need for advanced biomaterials, increased investments in surgical innovations, expansion of outpatient surgical centers, and a heightened focus on patient safety and quicker recovery times. Key trends shaping this period involve more widespread use of advanced hemostatic agents, preference for minimally invasive sealants, demand for fast-acting and durable vascular sealants, development of bioresorbable and biocompatible materials, and expansion of multi-use sealants across various surgical specialties.

What Vascular Sealants Are and Their Role in Surgery

Vascular sealants are specialized medical adhesives used to stop bleeding by sealing blood vessels. Made from synthetic or biological materials, they create a stable barrier when in contact with blood or tissue. These sealants play a crucial role in supporting tissue repair and minimizing the risk of hemorrhage during surgical procedures, thereby improving patient outcomes and surgical efficiency.

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Growing Cardiovascular Disease as a Primary Driver for the Vascular Sealant Market

The rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease is a key factor fueling demand for vascular sealants. Cardiovascular disease encompasses a range of conditions affecting the heart and blood vessels, including ischemic heart disease and stroke. Its increasing incidence is linked to aging populations and risk factors such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension, poor diet, sedentary lifestyles, and smoking. Vascular sealants help manage these conditions by ensuring effective bleeding control and reducing complications during surgeries that address cardiovascular issues.

According to the Scottish Health Survey 2024 conducted by the Scottish Government, 16% of adults in Scotland reported living with some form of cardiovascular disease, with prevalence increasing sharply from 4% among young adults aged 16 to 24, up to 42% in those 75 years and older. This growing patient population underscores the expanding market for vascular sealants.

Regional Leadership and Growth Prospects in the Vascular Sealant Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the vascular sealant market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive overview of global market dynamics.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

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Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

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