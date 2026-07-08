ZeroOutages Launches Integrated 5G Global SIM and SD-WAN Platform Delivering Seamless 'Always-On' Connectivity Worldwide

Global Satellite Internet by ZeroOutages

Integrated 5G Global SIM, SD-WAN, and intelligent failover provide secure, resilient, always-on connectivity for organizations worldwide.

Our platform ensures continuous connectivity by seamlessly failing over between circuits without interruption, keeping businesses online and critical applications running across any network.” — Daren French, Vice-President of Business Development at ZeroOutages

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZeroOutages, a global leader in SD-WAN connectivity and security solutions, announces the expansion of its platform with a fully integrated 5G Global SIM Backup Service and Network Reliability Platform , designed to deliver secure, uninterrupted connectivity worldwide for businesses operating in today’s always-on environment.As organizations increasingly rely on cloud applications, real-time communications, and distributed operations, network downtime is no longer acceptable. ZeroOutages addresses this challenge by combining global 5G wireless redundancy, intelligent SD-WAN routing, and integrated security into a single, fully managed platform.“Our platform ensures continuous connectivity by seamlessly failing over between circuits without interruption, delivering the performance, reliability, and security organizations expect,” said Daren French, Vice-President of Business Development at ZeroOutages. “Whether the primary connection is fiber, cable, fixed wireless, or satellite, businesses stay online without disrupting critical applications, voice services, or user sessions."________________________________________Key Capabilities:Seamless Failover Without DisruptionZeroOutages' 5G Global SIM solution utilizes Virtual IP technology to automatically fail over between primary and backup circuits without changing the customer's public IP address. Unlike traditional cellular failover, users remain connected without dropped VPN sessions, interrupted VoIP calls, application disconnects, or equipment reboots.Five-Nines Uptime (99.999%)Engineered for mission-critical environments, the platform delivers continuous connectivity backed by SLA-driven performance.Integrated SD-WAN + Global InfrastructureLeveraging a global network of data centers, ZeroOutages provides intelligent routing, load balancing, and optimized application performance across all locations.Built-In Security with SASEThe platform includes a cloud-based firewall, malware protection, and content filtering - securing all traffic across the network.Single Platform. Total Visibility.Available for deployment virtually anywhere in the world, the platform can be integrated with terrestrial broadband, fiber, fixed wireless, or satellite Internet to create a resilient, carrier-independent network. Whether supporting a single remote office or a global enterprise, ZeroOutages provides organizations with the flexibility to design a connectivity solution that meets their operational and business continuity requirements.________________________________________Simplifying Connectivity for Modern BusinessesZeroOutages’ integrated approach eliminates the need to manage multiple vendors or bolt-on solutions. By delivering connectivity, security, and redundancy in a single platform, organizations benefit from improved performance, reduced complexity, and greater operational confidence.The solution is ideally suited for multi-location businesses and industries where uptime is critical, including healthcare, retail, hospitality, and enterprise environments.With this launch, ZeroOutages continues to expand its global footprint and reinforce its position as a leader in delivering secure, resilient, and truly always-on connectivity.________________________________________About ZeroOutages.comZeroOutages.com provides global SD-WAN, satellite internet, and secure connectivity solutions designed to keep businesses online at all times. With a focus on reliability, performance, and security, ZeroOutages delivers fully integrated networking solutions for organizations operating anywhere in the world.

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