Australian Sunscreen Council Submits Comments Urging Limits on Homosalate in Thailand’s Cosmetic Ingredient Review

Australian Sunscreen Council, Peak Body for Australian Sunscreen

The Australian Sunscreen Council submits to Thailand FDA to adopt new limits on homosalate (0.28%) and oxybenzone (1%) during Thailand’s public consultation.

Thailand’s current review is an important opportunity to raise the standard of consumer protection,” — Joseph Mizikovsky; member, Australian Sunscreen Council

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Australian Sunscreen Council (ASC) has submitted formal comments to Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) as part of Thailand’s public consultation on proposed updates to cosmetic ingredient regulations.On 9 June 2026, Thailand opened a public consultation on six draft Ministry of Public Health notifications through the central legal portal (law.go.th). The amendments aim to update Thailand’s lists of prohibited substances, restricted substances, and sunscreen ingredients. According to official Thai government documents, the updates are being made “เพื่อให้สอดคล้องกับบทบัญญัติเครื่องสำอางอาเซียน” (to align with the provisions of the ASEAN Cosmetic Directive ). This is part of Thailand’s ongoing obligation as a member of the ASEAN Cosmetic Committee to implement decisions made at the ASEAN level.In its submission, the Australian Sunscreen Council welcomed Thailand’s alignment with the ASEAN Cosmetic Directive but called for stronger action on chemical UV filters.Drawing on publicly released documents, the ASC recommended that Thailand adopt significantly tighter concentration limits, specifically:Restricting homosalate to a maximum of 0.28%, andRestricting oxybenzone (benzophenone-3) to a maximum of 1%,with mandatory Caution labelling on products exceeding these limits.These documents are available here:The ASC also urged Thailand to prioritise mineral UV filters, particularly zinc oxide, which offer lower systemic absorption and better environmental safety profiles compared to many chemical filters.“Thailand’s current review is an important opportunity to raise the standard of consumer protection,” said Joseph Mizikovsky a member of the Australian Sunscreen Council. “The evidence considered by Australian regulators supports much stricter controls on homosalate and oxybenzone. We encourage Thailand to adopt the most precautionary limits and to clearly support mineral-based sunscreens.”The Australian Sunscreen Council’s submission forms part of its ongoing work as the peak body for Australian sunscreen and as part of its advocating for evidence-based sunscreen regulation and greater transparency around ingredient safety.Learn more at the official Australian Sunscreen Council website: https://www.australiansunscreencouncil.org

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