South Korea and Denmark Partner on AI-Enabled Healthy Ageing and Dementia Prevention

Kim, Ko and Lund with the signed agreement

South Korean and Danish partners develop AI-enabled prevention solutions supporting healthy ageing, independence and sustainable welfare systems.

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As societies worldwide face unprecedented demographic ageing, a new international partnership between South Korea and Denmark aims to advance healthy ageing and dementia prevention through innovative AI-enabled welfare technology.

The Seoul Federation of the Korea Senior Citizens Association, Seogang College's Department of Social Welfare, and Danish health technology company Entertainment Robotics, represented by Dr. Henrik Hautop Lund, have signed a strategic cooperation agreement to promote international collaboration in AI-enabled elderly welfare, dementia prevention, education, research and professional workforce development.

South Korea is now firmly established as a super-aged society, with more than 21% of its population aged 65 years or older. As dementia and age-related health challenges continue to increase, prevention, active ageing and innovative welfare solutions are becoming increasingly important for supporting older adults and creating more sustainable healthcare systems.

At the heart of the collaboration is Moto Tiles, an evidence-based interactive training platform that transforms physical and cognitive exercise into joyful, game-based experiences. Instead of traditional repetitive exercises, seniors step, move and play on intelligent wireless floor tiles, often creating smiles, laughter and social interaction while simultaneously training balance, mobility, strength, coordination and cognitive abilities.

By making exercise enjoyable and engaging, Moto Tiles addresses one of the greatest challenges in prevention and rehabilitation: motivating older adults to remain active over time. Behind these playful experiences, AI-powered performance analysis enables healthcare and welfare professionals to personalise training programmes, monitor progress and make data-informed decisions.

Through the agreement, the partners will expand Moto Tiles-based dementia prevention programmes across South Korea's elderly welfare sector while developing educational programmes, professional training and knowledge exchange initiatives to strengthen the use of innovative technologies in elderly care.

Chairman Ko Kwang Sun of the Seoul Federation of the Korea Senior Citizens Association said:

"Elderly welfare must evolve beyond protection to focus on prevention and independence. Technologies such as Moto Tiles provide practical solutions that support both the physical and cognitive health of older adults."

Dr. Henrik Hautop Lund, Founder and CEO of Entertainment Robotics, said:

"This partnership represents much more than the introduction of a new technology. It demonstrates how AI can help improve the lives of older adults at population scale. Together with our Korean partners, we have the opportunity to make evidence-based Moto Tiles programmes available to seniors across South Korea, helping more older adults maintain their physical and cognitive health, remain independent for longer and enjoy a higher quality of life."

"At the same time, stronger emphasis on prevention has the potential to generate significant long-term societal benefits by supporting healthier ageing, helping older adults maintain independence and helping reduce the growing pressure on healthcare and welfare systems. We hope this collaboration can become an international model for how AI can strengthen elderly welfare in super-aged societies."

Moto Tiles is developed by Entertainment Robotics in Denmark and combines physical activity, cognitive training, gamification and AI-supported performance analysis. The modular wireless tiles can be configured in different layouts within minutes, allowing therapists and care professionals to tailor exercises for individual needs across dementia prevention, rehabilitation, elderly care and healthy ageing.

Independent clinical research, including a randomized controlled trial involving older adults with mild to moderate cognitive impairment, has demonstrated significant improvements in cognitive function together with improvements in balance, mobility and lower-body strength following Moto Tiles training.

By combining prevention, digital innovation and community-based implementation, the partnership aims to contribute to the development of scalable healthy ageing models that can support public welfare strategies, empower older adults to maintain independence and help governments address the growing societal impact of population ageing.

The collaboration between the Korea Senior Citizens Association, Seogang College and Entertainment Robotics represents a new model combining community reach, professional education and international health technology expertise to address one of the most important challenges facing ageing societies worldwide.

Media Contact

Entertainment Robotics

Dr. Henrik Hautop Lund

Founder & CEO

Email: info@e-robot.dk

Web: www.moto-tiles.com

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