ExposeIQ JuryFit Helps Construction Litigation Firms Achieve Greater Confidence in Jury Selection

ExposeIQ JuryFit

Human-Verified Platform Supports More Informed Decision-Making in Complex Construction Delay, Defect, and Payment Disputes

In construction cases, jurors often bring personal experiences with contractors and property ownership that can shape how they view responsibility and fairness.” — Joseph Terp, Co-Founder of ExposeIQ

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Construction litigation frequently involves technically complex issues such as project delays, defective workmanship, change order disputes, and payment claims. These cases often require jurors to evaluate competing narratives involving contractors, owners, subcontractors, and design professionals. Because many jurors have personal experiences with construction projects, strong attitudes about responsibility and fairness can significantly influence how they assess liability and damages. ExposeIQ today announced expanded capabilities within its JuryFit platform to help trial teams bring greater structure to jury selection in these matters.ExposeIQ JuryFit assists attorneys by analyzing case theories against multiple juror dimensions, including demographic factors, life experiences, attitudes and beliefs, political and social values, personality and cognitive traits, and both implicit and explicit biases. The platform identifies combinations of these factors that may influence how certain jurors are predisposed to respond to a particular theory of the case. All assessments are subject to human verification by licensed professionals to ensure that the analysis remains accurate and strategically relevant.From this evaluation, ExposeIQ JuryFit generates targeted Voir Dire questions, which also undergo human verification before being used to explore potential alignment or misalignment during jury selection. Once a jury is empaneled, the platform enables attorneys to test key arguments, causation theories, and damages themes against a Virtual Mirror Jury™. This simulation is constructed to reflect the personality profiles and group dynamics of the actual seated jurors. All outputs from the Virtual Mirror Jury process are reviewed through human verification to support more informed strategic decisions.“In construction cases, jurors often bring personal experiences with contractors and property ownership that can shape how they view responsibility and fairness,” said Joseph Terp, Co-Founder and CEO of ExposeIQ. “ExposeIQ JuryFit is designed to provide greater clarity by examining a range of demographic, experiential, and psychological factors during jury selection, while maintaining human oversight throughout the process.”The platform supports trial teams in developing more consistent approaches to jury selection while preserving full professional judgment over final decisions.About ExposeIQExposeIQ develops litigation intelligence tools that help trial attorneys examine complex case information and juror dynamics with greater structure. By combining advanced technology with human professional oversight, the company’s solutions are designed to support more informed decision-making throughout the litigation process.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.