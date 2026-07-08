GREEN BIO

Highlighting providers focused on sustainable materials, energy efficiency, and environmentally responsible construction

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IntroductionChina, July 8, 2026—As China accelerates its transition toward sustainable construction, a growing number of companies are providing integrated green building solutions that align with national mandates and international demand. The China green building materials market reached USD 216.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 484.9 billion by 2034, according to IMARC Group. This press release profiles five reputable green building solutions companies in China that are contributing to this transformation, with a focus on Jiangsu Green Bio -Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. (Green Bio), SiACTPOWER Co., Ltd., Daqin Digital Energy Technology Co., Ltd., Sicon Chat Union Electric Co., Ltd., and Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.Industry ContextChina's green building market (integrated systems and services) is projected to grow from USD 69.13 billion in 2024 to USD 147.86 billion by 2032, reports Markets and Data. Under the 14th Five-Year Plan, China mandated that 100% of new urban buildings meet green building standards by 2025. The national standard GB/T 50378-2019 establishes four certification grades: Basic, 1-Star, 2-Star, and 3-Star. Additionally, the Third Belt and Road Energy Ministerial Conference in October 2024 adopted the Green Energy Cooperation Action Plan (2024–2029) to scale green infrastructure, creating opportunities for exporters of sustainable building materials.Company Profiles1. Jiangsu Green Bio-Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. (Green Bio)JIANGSU GREEN BIO-ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD., established in 2015, operates a 10,000-square-meter manufacturing facility with an annual production capacity of 120,000 units. The company employs approximately 50 staff and maintains an R&D team of 25 engineers. Main products include PIR Sandwich Panel, plywood, steel support, cable bracket, and aluminum profiles. Approximately 70% of its products are exported to Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Russia, South America, Africa, and other Belt and Road countries.Key product lines include the JSGREEN001 Cold Storage Panel (PU/PIR core, fire rating B1/B2, thermal conductivity ≤0.024 W/(m·K)) and a Galvanized Steel Support Series (Adjustable Steel Prop / Telescopic Steel Prop, max height 3m–5m, Q195/Q235 steel). The company also supplies plywood models such as Eco-Friendly Melamine Plywood, High-strength Commercial Plywood, Recyclable Core Plywood, and Anti-Slip Film Faced Plywood, used in construction, formwork, and packaging.The company's website is www.greenlvgreen.com For inquiries: Telephone +86-159-0629-8828, WhatsApp +852 55715742, Email sunnylvgreen@163.com.2. SiACTPOWER Co., Ltd.SiACTPOWER Co., Ltd. specializes in power electronics and energy management solutions for green buildings. The company provides intelligent power distribution systems and renewable energy integration products that help commercial and industrial buildings reduce carbon emissions and improve energy efficiency.3. Daqin Digital Energy Technology Co., Ltd.Daqin Digital Energy Technology Co., Ltd. focuses on digital energy solutions for the built environment. Its offerings include building energy management systems, smart microgrids, and energy storage solutions that enable real-time monitoring and optimization of energy consumption, supporting the transition to low-carbon, net-zero buildings.4. Sicon Chat Union Electric Co., Ltd.Sicon Chat Union Electric Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer of electrical distribution and control equipment used in green building infrastructure. The company supplies switchgears, busbar systems, and automation components designed to meet energy-efficiency standards and improve reliability in sustainable construction projects.5. Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. is a global leader in solar inverters and energy storage systems, playing a key role in renewable energy integration for green buildings. Its products enable on-site solar generation, battery storage, and grid interaction, helping building projects achieve energy independence and carbon reduction goals.Market Impact and OutlookThe demand for green building solutions in China is driven by regulatory mandates, corporate sustainability commitments, and infrastructure investment under the Belt and Road Initiative. Companies like Green Bio that offer a combination of insulation, structural support, and finishing products are positioned to serve both domestic and international markets. With a dedicated R&D team and a high export ratio, Green Bio exemplifies the capabilities of Chinese suppliers in the green building materials sector.

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