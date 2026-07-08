Langley’s Versa Homes Celebrated by ThreeBestRated® for Outstanding Custom Home Construction
Building a custom home should be one of the best experiences of your life and not a stressful one.”LANGLEY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The house is not more than just a place to live, and it is where the stories begin, memories are created, and the future takes shape. A skilled home builder helps bring a vision to life, transforming ideas into beautifully crafted spaces designed around people’s lifestyle. Choosing the right builder is essential to achieving smooth and positive outcomes. If people are seeking a compassionate home builder, Versa Homes is an ideal choice for clients who are looking for a personalized and responsive experience, building a luxury home that is safe, functional that meets their needs.
— Felipe Freig
Versa Homes has been recognized by ThreeBestRated® as a one of top 3 home builders in Langley, British Columbia for over six consecutive years. This honour celebrates its commitment to reliability, superior workmanship, and innovative design. This recognition not only reflects the team's hard work but also motivates them to continue exceeding client expectations.
Felipe said, “Being recognized for the ThreeBestRated for business excellence means a lot to us. But honestly, what means more is hearing it directly from our clients.”
From Immigrant Dream to Luxury Home Builder
Felipe Freig's journey is one of determination, hard work, and persistence. Born in Chile, he moved to Canada at the age of twelve with hopes of building a brighter future. Like many new Canadians, he quickly learned that achieving success comes through dedication, resilience, and a willingness to work hard for every opportunity. Those years taught him the importance of patience, discipline, and the value of building success from the ground up.
At nineteen, Felipe began his career in the construction industry as a tile setter where he gained invaluable hands-on experience and a deep appreciation for skilled workmanship. Working closely with materials, design concepts, and construction details helped him expand his skills, professional network, and vision for establishing his own company.
With a desire to learn and grow, Felipe continued expanding his knowledge and expertise with every project he completed. Over the years, he built strong professional networks, improved his skills, and developed a clear plan for the company he wanted to start. That vision became reality when he founded Versa Homes. From the beginning, his goal was simple, “Building a custom home should be one of the best experiences of your life and not a stressful one”.
Today, Versa builds custom estates across Greater Vancouver, from heritage Shaughnessy to acreage in Langley. Under Felipe's leadership, Versa Homes continues to transform clients' dreams into beautiful homes built to last for generations.
A Step-by-Step Approach to Custom Home Building
At Versa Homes, they take pride in guiding the clients through their process to ensure the success of the construction projects. The team guides clients through each stage of the journey, ensuring a smooth and streamlined experience from concept to completion. The company follows a seven-step construction process that includes:
>>Getting to know you - Building a custom home begins with a deep understanding of the client’s vision and needs. By understanding the client’s needs, Versa crafts homes that reflect their unique style and preferences.
>>Architectural Design - Once the client decides to move forward with Versa, they will meet with the architect to start the dream house project.
>>Planning & Engineering - Engineering is a crucial aspect of building the dream home that ensures the longevity of the house. Once the client confirmed the design, Versa’s engineers started working on the plan by using cutting-edge building science in the projects.
>>City Permit - At Versa Homes, their team understands the complexities of permit applications for the home project, and strives to streamline the process for the clients. Their experienced team will compile the necessary permit application package tailored to each client’s specific municipal requirements.
>>Interior Design - When it comes to interior design, Versa Homes goes above and beyond to ensure a seamless experience for its clients. While waiting for permits, the company prioritizes scheduling interior design meetings to bring the vision to life. This important phase is where every intricate detail takes center stage.
>>Fixed Price - After completing the steps above, Versa Homes finalizes the project cost. Rather than providing an estimated budget, the company offers a fixed-price quotation, ensuring transparency and cost certainty for clients.
>>Construction - At Versa Homes, the company prides itself on providing a worry-free construction process that exceeds homeowner experience. Their comprehensive approach ensures that every aspect of the project is handled with utmost care and precision.
Felipe Freig’s Commitment to Quality Home Building
With over two decades of experience, Felipe Freig has built a reputation for delivering reliable custom homes that combine innovative design with excellent craftsmanship. As the founder of Versa Homes, he personally oversees every project from the initial planning stage to the final walkthrough, ensuring that each home is completed to the highest standards. He prioritizes precision, ensuring that every aspect of the project meets the client's expectations. For Felipe, customer satisfaction remains one of his highest priorities and his commitment to providing personalized service and support to each client throughout the construction process.
Versa Homes was not founded in a corporate boardroom, it was established from hands-on experience in the field. This practical background has shaped the company’s approach to home building, where thoughtful planning, clear communication, and detailed attention are the heart of every project. By combining creative architectural vision with disciplined project management, the company creates homes that are both visually striking and highly functional.
Felipe has extensive knowledge of local building regulations and permitting requirements throughout Greater Vancouver, which helps ensure every project moves forward smoothly from start to finish. He works closely with architects, engineers, and tradespeople from the very beginning, creating a clear plan and addressing potential challenges before construction begins.
At Versa Homes, quality remains a priority throughout every stage of construction. The team focuses on durable construction, reliable craftsmanship, and high-quality finishes that stand the test of time. Versa Homes provides clients with confidence and peace of mind throughout their home-building journey through careful planning, transparent communication, and thoughtful execution.
Supporting Clients Beyond Construction
Versa Homes is dedicated to making the home-building experience as straightforward and worry-free as possible. The company provides a written move-in date and carefully manages each project's timeline, giving clients confidence and clarity throughout the construction process.
Their lifetime warranty protects custom homes for as long as homeowners own and occupy them, covering labor, materials, the building envelope, and structural integrity. With transparent coverage, responsive support, and long-term accountability, Versa Shield provides clients with lasting confidence. Clear communication is another cornerstone of the Versa Homes experience. Their team is always available to answer questions and provide updates that ensure clients remain informed at every stage of their project. They also offer accurate, upfront pricing with no hidden fees that gives homeowners peace of mind that the quoted price is the price they will pay.
For the client’s convenience, the company provides clients 24/7 access to their project through an online portal, allowing them to monitor progress from anywhere in the world. Versa Homes proudly serves clients throughout Greater Vancouver, including Burnaby, Coquitlam, Langley, Anmore, Delta, Surrey, Vancouver, and Abbotsford. To get in touch with them, visit versahomes.com
Felipe Freig
Versa Homes
+1 778-652-8453
info@versahomes.com
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Meet Felipe Freig: The Leader Behind a ThreeBestRated® Top Home Builder
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