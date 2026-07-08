Temporary Leisure Area in Calçada do Bom Jesus to close from next Monday due to improvement works

MACAU, July 8 - The Temporary Leisure Area in Calçada do Bom Jesus is showing multiple signs of aging and damage at multiple spots of its floor after having been in use for many years. To provide a safer and more comfortable leisure and exercising space for the public, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will start improvements works on 13 July to resurface certain cracked concrete floor and badminton court floor, and expand the tree pits in the leisure area to optimise the environment for tree growth.

The project will last for around 18 working days, and the exact duration may be longer due to weather or other reasons. The leisure area will be temporarily closed during the works period. The public are reminded to stay away from the works area to avoid accidents. IAM apologises for any inconvenience caused.