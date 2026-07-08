ICE Lodges Detainer Asking Governor Abigail Spanberger and Fairfax Sanctuary Politicians to Not Release Illegal Alien Arrested on Charges of Rape and Abduction in Fairfax County, Virginia

Under Governor Abigail Spanberger, Virginia has become a hotbed of illegal alien crime

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer asking sanctuary politicians in Fairfax County, Virginia to not release from jail an illegal alien who has been charged with rape and abduction.

According to local reporting, Juan Arevalo Mendez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, was arrested on June 30 in Prince William County. He has been charged with rape – strongarm and kidnap adult with intent to sexually assault in connection with an assault in September 2025 in Falls Church. ICE lodged a detainer for Mendez the same day he was arrested.

Juan Arevalo Mendez

Mendez has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 1998, which includes prior convictions for assault, aggravated assault – weapon, strongarm aggravated assault – non-family, aggravated assault with a gun – non-family, drug possession, destruction of property, illegal re-entry, obstructing justice, and making a false report, as well as prior arrests for identity theft, drug possession, and larceny.

“This criminal illegal alien has been charged with rape and abduction. He has a laundry list of prior convictions for aggravated assault, destruction of property, and drug possession, as well as prior arrests for ;identity theft and larceny,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “DHS is calling on Governor Abigail Spanberger and her fellow sanctuary politicians in Fairfax County to commit to not releasing this dangerous criminal from jail, and to instead turn him over to ICE custody so that we can remove him from our nation and end his crime spree in our country. Virginia sanctuary politicians need to stop playing Russian roulette with American lives and work with ICE law enforcement to keep criminals out of our communities.”

Mendez first entered the United States as a Legal Permanent Resident (LPR) in 1991, but this status was revoked upon his first conviction for destruction of property in 1998. He was deported in 2003, but then illegally re-entered the United States – a felony – before being deported a second time in 2014. He then illegally entered the United States a second time at an unknown date and location.

During her first days in office, Governor Spanberger signed executive orders banning state cooperation with ICE as well as terminating 287(g) state and local agreements.

Under Governor Spanberger, Virginia has become a hotbed of illegal alien crime. Some of the recent illegal alien crimes in the sanctuary state include:

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