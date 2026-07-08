WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Arrests Multiple Pedophiles, Violent Assailants, and Other Public Safety Threats

80% of Americans SUPPORT the Trump Administration’s commonsense efforts to deport criminal illegal aliens

WASHINGTON –– Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens, convicted for crimes including lewd or lascivious acts with child under 14 years old, indecent liberties with a child, aggravated assault, and other despicable crimes.

“Every day, our best of the best ICE officers are removing the worst of the worst from our communities. Just yesterday, ICE arrested pedophiles, violent assailants, and other public safety threats from American communities,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “The American people overwhelmingly support the Trump administration’s efforts to deport criminal illegal aliens.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Uriel Castaneda-Penaloza, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for lewd or lascivious acts with a minor – under 14 years old in Bakersfield, California.

Cha Her, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, convicted for lewd or lascivious acts with child under 14 years old in Fresno, California.

Ronald Flores-Cadiz, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for indecent liberties with a child in Wake County, North Carolina.

Jesus Rojas-Santacruz, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for aggravated assault in Maricopa County, Arizona.

Fidencio Lopez-Mendez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for driving under the influence of drugs, evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance – cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and TWO counts of possession of marijuana in Tennessee.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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