ICE Investigation Leads to Arrest of Australian Alien Who Illegally Voted in Multiple Federal Elections

The suspect is accused of falsely claiming U.S. citizenship to cast a ballot in the 2022 and 2024 elections

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after an investigation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) led to the arrest of an Australian alien who committed voter fraud in Louisiana.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana, Denise Nataly Migliore, a Lawful Permanent Resident (LPR) from Australia, is charged with knowingly making false claims of U.S. citizenship so that she could register to vote in a federal election. She then allegedly cast ballots in the 2022 and 2024 elections.

Denise Nataly Migliore

Migliore was indicted on June 11 in the Eastern District of Louisiana on the charges of illegal voting in an election and making false statements in order to register to vote. On July 1, HSI New Orleans arrested Migliore at the federal courthouse in New Orleans.

“This alien from Australia now faces federal charges for falsely claiming to be a U.S. citizen and illegally casting ballots in two elections,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Her arrest and charges are the result of the hard work of the men and women of ICE law enforcement and our federal partners. Our message to aliens who vote in American elections is clear: we will find you, arrest you, and you will face the consequences, including criminal charges and deportation. Only Americans should be electing American leaders.”

HSI and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) investigated the case. Special Assistant United States Attorney Rick Veters of the General Crimes Unit is in charge of the prosecution.

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