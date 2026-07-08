A' Audio and Sound Equipment Design Awards 2026 Call for Nominations Announced

Audio and Sound Equipment Design Awards

A' Audio and Sound Equipment Design Awards 2026 invites audio designers, acoustic engineers and sound technology innovators worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Audio and Sound Equipment Design Awards. The A' Audio and Sound Equipment Design Awards are open for entries by Audio Product Designers , Sound Equipment Designers, Industrial Designers, Product Engineers, Audio Equipment Manufacturers, Sound Equipment Companies, Audio Technology Specialists, Acoustic Engineers, Electronics Designers, Sound System Professionals, Audio Interface Designers, Professional Audio Consultants, Sound Installation Experts, Audio Product Brands, Audio Product Manufacturers, Audio Products Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Audio products and sound technologies developed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Audio and Sound Equipment Design Awards is a two-phase competition. Participation begins with a complimentary preliminary design evaluation, Audio Product Designers, Sound Equipment Designers, Industrial Designers, Product Engineers, Audio Equipment Manufacturers, Sound Equipment Companies, Audio Technology Specialists, Acoustic Engineers, Electronics Designers, Sound System Professionals, Audio Interface Designers, Professional Audio Consultants, Sound Installation Experts, Audio Product Brands, Audio Product Manufacturers, Audio Products Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Audio Products Awards, and get a preliminary score for their entries. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Audio Products Awards consideration.The A' Audio and Sound Equipment Design Awards recognize innovations that redefine how people create, experience and enjoy sound. From professional studio equipment and consumer audio products to advanced acoustic technologies, the competition celebrates designs that combine exceptional audio performance, intuitive usability and refined industrial design. Entries are evaluated anonymously by an international jury of over 300 academics, designers, engineers, journalists and industry professionals, ensuring recognition is based solely on design excellence, technical innovation and user experience.Audio Products Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Audio and Sound Equipment Design Awards is on September 30, 2026. Results of the A' Audio and Sound Equipment Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Audio and Sound Equipment Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Audio Products Awards.Eligible entries include consumer, professional and commercial audio products and acoustic solutions that could be submitted to A' Audio and Sound Equipment Design Awards : Headphones, Microphones, Speakers, Amplifiers, Soundbars, Turntables, Sound Mixers, Digital Audio Workstations and More. Audio Products Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/37 Award for Good Audio Products DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Audio and Sound Equipment Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Audio and Sound Equipment Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Audio Products Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Audio and Sound Equipment Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Audio and Sound Equipment Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Audio and Sound Equipment Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Audio Products Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Audio and Sound Equipment Design Awards. Audio Products Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, audio professionals, technology journalists, manufacturers and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=37 to see past winners of the A' International Audio and Sound Equipment Design Awards.• Award Description could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/37 • Participants can register at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design Award & CompetitionThe A' Design Award & Competition celebrates excellence across industrial design, technology and creative disciplines by recognizing products that improve everyday experiences through innovation and thoughtful design. The competition provides international visibility, professional recognition and global media exposure, helping designers and manufacturers present groundbreaking audio technologies and sound equipment to a worldwide audience while promoting design that enhances communication, entertainment and professional audio production. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Audio and Sound Equipment Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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