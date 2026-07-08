Civil Rights Litigators Gain Clarity in Jury Selection Through Mirror Jury Simulations

ExposeIQ JuryFit

Human-Verified Technology Supports More Informed Decision-Making in Cases Involving Constitutional Rights and Systemic Issues

In civil rights cases, jurors often bring strong personal perspectives on issues of fairness, authority, and equality that can shape how they evaluate evidence.” — Joseph Terp, Co-Founder of ExposeIQ

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Civil rights litigation often requires jurors to evaluate claims involving race, policing, discrimination, and constitutional protections. These cases frequently activate strong pre-existing attitudes, implicit biases, and deeply held beliefs that can significantly influence how jurors assess credibility, liability, and damages. ExposeIQ today announced expanded capabilities within its JuryFit platform to assist trial attorneys in approaching jury selection with greater structure and analytical support in these sensitive matters.ExposeIQ JuryFit assists trial teams by analyzing case theories against multiple juror dimensions, including demographic factors, life experiences, attitudes and beliefs, political and social values, personality and cognitive traits, and both implicit and explicit biases. The platform identifies combinations of these factors that may influence how certain jurors are predisposed to respond to a particular theory of the case. All assessments are subject to human verification by licensed professionals to ensure that the analysis remains accurate and strategically relevant to the specific facts of the matter.From this evaluation, ExposeIQ JuryFit generates targeted Voir Dire questions, which also undergo human verification before being used to explore potential alignment or misalignment during jury selection. Once a jury is empaneled, the platform enables attorneys to test key arguments, credibility themes, and damages presentations against a Virtual Mirror Jury™. This simulation is constructed to reflect the personality profiles and group dynamics of the actual seated jurors. All outputs from the Virtual Mirror Jury process are reviewed through human verification to support more informed strategic decisions.“In civil rights cases, jurors often bring strong personal perspectives on issues of fairness, authority, and equality that can shape how they evaluate evidence,” said Joseph Terp, Co-Founder and CEO of ExposeIQ. “ExposeIQ JuryFit is designed to provide greater clarity by examining a range of demographic, experiential, and psychological factors during jury selection, while maintaining human oversight throughout the process.”The platform supports trial teams in developing more consistent approaches to jury selection in civil rights matters while preserving full professional judgment over final decisions.About ExposeIQExposeIQ develops litigation intelligence tools that help trial attorneys examine complex case information and juror dynamics with greater structure. By combining advanced technology with human professional oversight, the company’s solutions are designed to support more informed decision-making throughout the litigation process.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.