Udder Health Monitoring Market Outlook 2030: Market Size, CAGR, Trends And Forecast Analysis

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The Business Research Company's Udder Health Monitoring Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The udder health monitoring market is attracting increasing attention as dairy farming evolves with technological advancements and growing demands for better herd management. As the importance of maintaining udder health rises, this sector is set for substantial expansion. Let’s explore the current market size, the key factors driving growth, emerging trends, main players, and regional perspectives shaping this market’s future.

Udder Health Monitoring Market Size and Projected Growth

The udder health monitoring market has experienced significant growth over recent years. It is projected to increase from $1.43 billion in 2025 to $1.54 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This uptrend during the historical period is mainly due to a higher incidence of bovine mastitis, increased demand for premium dairy products, limited manual udder health checks, enlargement of dairy herds on commercial farms, and growing awareness around preventing livestock diseases.

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Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to expand further, reaching $2.1 billion by 2030 with an accelerated CAGR of 7.9%. Factors fueling this growth include the wider adoption of precision livestock farming techniques, growing use of IoT-enabled dairy monitoring systems, rising investments in automated milking technologies, increased need for real-time animal health data analytics, and the integration of AI-driven disease detection models. Key trends during this forecast period involve greater usage of sensor-based real-time udder health monitoring, predictive mastitis detection technologies, automated milk quality analysis tools, wearable health tracking devices for livestock, and merging farm management software with dairy monitoring solutions.

Understanding Udder Health Monitoring and Its Role

Udder health monitoring refers to the use of systems or technologies that track and evaluate the condition of a cow’s udder in real time. These systems monitor parameters such as milk quality, somatic cell count, temperature, and conductivity to catch early signs of infections like mastitis. This real-time tracking helps dairy farmers maintain herd wellness, boost milk quality, and minimize financial losses from illness or reduced production.

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Key Forces Spurring Growth in the Udder Health Monitoring Market

The rising demand for dairy products stands out as a major factor pushing the udder health monitoring market forward. Dairy items—including milk, cheese, butter, yogurt, and cream—are consumed more widely as people become increasingly aware of their nutritional benefits, notably calcium and protein essential for bones and muscles. Efficient udder health monitoring supports this growing consumption by detecting and preventing mastitis and other infections early, ensuring better milk quality, safety, and steady supply. For example, in April 2025, the United States Department of Agriculture reported that total cheese production excluding cottage cheese reached 14.2 billion pounds, marking a 0.7 percent increase over 2023 levels. This trend illustrates how heightened demand for dairy products drives the need for advanced udder health monitoring solutions.

Digital Transformation Accelerates Market Expansion With Veterinary Technology Adoption

Another critical driver is the increasing digital transformation within veterinary healthcare, which is promoting growth in the udder health monitoring market. This transformation involves using digital tools and technologies to modernize clinical workflows, improve decision-making, and provide more accessible and efficient animal care. The surge in demand for convenient and remote veterinary services has accelerated adoption of digital platforms that enhance access and effectiveness.

In particular, IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), and data analytics have become central to udder health monitoring by enabling real-time and predictive detection of udder infections, thus improving herd health and milk quality. For instance, in March 2026, Instinct Science LLC, a US veterinary tech company, revealed that roughly 90% of veterinary practices use digital diagnostic and imaging technologies, 75% incorporate digital communication tools for client engagement, and 91% have adopted or upgraded at least one new technology in the past year. These statistics highlight how digital transformation is driving the udder health monitoring market’s continued expansion.

Regional Perspectives on Udder Health Monitoring Market Growth

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the udder health monitoring market, establishing itself as the dominant regional player. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period, benefiting from rising dairy production and increasing technology adoption. The market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive outlook on global opportunities and challenges.

The 2026 edition of our market reports now delivers enhanced analytical coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, plus updated graphics and tables.

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