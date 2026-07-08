JINHUA COOFIX TOOLS CO., LTD.

Exploring Leading Power Tool Manufacturers Driving Innovation, Reliability, and Global Construction Efficiency

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China, July 8, 2026 – China remains the world’s largest exporter of tools and cutlery, contributing 31.9% of global exports in 2024, according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity. The global power drill market, valued at USD 15.2 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 22.9 billion by 2030 (Strategic Market Research). With cordless drills representing more than 55% of market revenue in 2023, driven by lithium-ion battery advancements, Chinese manufacturers have become pivotal suppliers for construction, renovation, and DIY projects worldwide. Below are five reputable electric drill manufacturers based in China that serve both industrial and consumer markets.1. JINHUA COOFIX TOOLS CO., LTD. (COOFIX)Established in 2014 and headquartered in Yongkang, Zhejiang – known as China’s hardware capital – JINHUA COOFIX TOOLS CO., LTD. is a high-tech manufacturer specializing in power tools. The company operates a 10,000+ square-meter smart workshop with about 400 employees and a monthly production capacity exceeding 300,000 units. Its annual output reaches 2,000,000 units, supported by a dedicated R&D team of 16 engineers.COOFIX offers more than 5,000 SKUs across power tools, pneumatic tools, garden tools, welding equipment, hand tools, and accessories. Its electric drill portfolio includes:CF-CD016 Cordless Brushless Impact Drill – Rated at 20V, with no-load speed of 0–550/0–2000 rpm, max torque of 75 N·m, and drilling capacity of 10 mm in steel. Designed for home decoration, carpentry, and mechanical repair.CF-ID008 Electric Impact Drill – 220–240V, 710W input power, no-load speed 0–2800 rpm, max drilling capacity 13 mm. Suitable for concrete, brick, and wood applications in construction and maintenance.The company provides flexible OEM/ODM services and holds the prestigious AEO (Authorized Economic Operator) certification, enhancing global customs clearance. By the end of 2025, the COOFIX trademark achieved full global registration, with sales in over 100 countries across Asia, Africa, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and South America. In 2025, COOFIX was recognized as a “Zhejiang Export Top Brand” and “Jinhua Export Top Brand.”Contact information:· Website: www.coofix-tools.com · Email: sales@coofixtools.com· Tel: +86 139674605772. Jiangsu Dongcheng Power Tools Co., Ltd.Jiangsu Dongcheng Power Tools Co., Ltd. is one of China’s largest power tool manufacturers, widely recognized for its range of corded electric drills, impact drills, and angle grinders. The company, based in Jiangsu province, supplies both domestic and international markets, focusing on reliability and cost-effectiveness. Dongcheng’s products are commonly used in construction, renovation, and industrial maintenance applications. Its extensive distribution network and strong after-sales service contribute to its reputation among professional tradespeople.3. Positec Technology (China) Co., Ltd.Positec Technology, headquartered in Suzhou, is best known for its WORX brand, which emphasizes innovation in cordless power tools for DIY and professional use. The company invests heavily in brushless motor technology and lithium-ion battery systems. Positec’s cordless drills, such as the WORX WX176 series, focus on compact design and long runtime. The brand has a strong presence in North America, Europe, and Asia, and is often cited as a leader in ergonomic, user-friendly tool design.4. Chervon Holdings LimitedChervon Holdings, based in Nanjing, owns the EGO and SKIL brands, among others. Chervon is a major player in the outdoor power equipment and professional power tool segments. Its EGO brand is recognized for 56V lithium-ion cordless systems, including drills and impact drivers that deliver high torque and extended runtime. Chervon’s products are sold in over 60 countries and are particularly popular in North America. The company’s focus on high-performance brushless motors and smart battery management sets it apart in the premium segment.5. Ken Holdings Co., Ltd.Ken Holdings Co., Ltd., headquartered in Yongkang, Zhejiang, is a manufacturer known for offering value-oriented power tools, including electric drills, hammer drills, and accessories. The company operates a large production base and supports OEM/ODM requests for global clients. Ken Holdings’ products are widely exported to emerging markets in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, where affordability and durability are key purchasing criteria.Industry Context and OutlookThe shift toward cordless technology continues to reshape the power tool industry. According to Grand View Research, Asia Pacific accounted for 33.4% of the smart power tools market in 2024, propelled by China’s manufacturing scale and supply chain integration. Global lithium-ion batteries now dominate cordless drill sales, constituting over 75% of units sold. Compliance with international safety standards such as EN 62841-2-1 and CE marking remains mandatory for market access.Chinese manufacturers like those profiled above are investing in advanced production facilities, R&D, and global logistics to meet rising demand. COOFIX, for example, expanded its warehousing capacity in early 2026 with a 20,000 square-meter smart logistics center, enabling daily shipping of over five 40HQ containers.As construction activity and DIY home improvement projects grow worldwide, the demand for reliable electric drills will continue to rise. Each of the five companies outlined above offers distinct strengths in product range, innovation, value, or service, making them suitable partners for global distributors, contractors, and retailers.

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