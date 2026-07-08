A' Construction and Real Estate Design Awards 2026 Call for Entries Announced

Construction and Real Estate Projects Design Awards

A' Construction and Real Estate Design Awards 2026 invites developers, architects and construction professionals worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Construction and Real Estate Projects Design Awards. The A' Construction and Real Estate Projects Design Awards are open for entries by Real Estate Designers , Architectural Firms, Interior Designers, Construction Companies, Building Manufacturers, Real Estate Developers, Civil Engineers, Structural Engineers, Urban Planners, Landscape Architects, Building Contractors, Property Management Companies, Infrastructure Design Studios, Commercial Property Developers, Residential Property Developers, Real Estate Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Construction and development projects completed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Construction and Real Estate Projects Design Awards is a two-phase competition. Participation begins with a complimentary preliminary evaluation, Real Estate Designers, Architectural Firms, Interior Designers, Construction Companies, Building Manufacturers, Real Estate Developers, Civil Engineers, Structural Engineers, Urban Planners, Landscape Architects, Building Contractors, Property Management Companies, Infrastructure Design Studios, Commercial Property Developers, Residential Property Developers, Real Estate Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Real Estate Awards, and get a preliminary score for their work. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Real Estate Awards consideration.Beyond recognizing excellence in construction and real estate design, the A' Construction and Real Estate Projects Design Awards celebrate projects that shape resilient communities, enhance urban environments and improve quality of life through thoughtful planning and responsible development. Entries are evaluated anonymously by an international jury of more than 300 academics, architects, engineers, journalists, developers and design professionals. The competition encourages innovative building solutions, sustainable construction practices and real estate projects that create lasting value for people, businesses and cities.Real Estate Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Construction and Real Estate Projects Design Awards is on September 30, 2026. Results of the A' Construction and Real Estate Projects Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Construction and Real Estate Projects Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Real Estate Awards.Eligible entries include a broad range of residential, commercial, mixed-use and infrastructure developments that could be submitted to A' Construction and Real Estate Projects Design Awards : Residential Complexes, Commercial Buildings, Industrial Properties, Mixed-Use Developments, Hospitality Establishments, Educational Facilities, Healthcare Centers, Infrastructure Projects and More. Real Estate Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/76 Prize for Good Real Estate DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Construction and Real Estate Projects Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Construction and Real Estate Projects Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Real Estate Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Construction and Real Estate Projects Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Construction and Real Estate Projects Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Construction and Real Estate Projects Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A’ Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Real Estate Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Construction and Real Estate Projects Design Awards. Real Estate Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, real estate professionals, investors and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=76 to see past winners of the A' International Construction and Real Estate Projects Design Awards.• Additional Details could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/76 • Registrations could be made at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About Real Estate AwardsThe A' Design Award & Competition recognizes outstanding achievements across architecture, construction, engineering and numerous creative disciplines. By honoring innovative projects that improve the built environment, the competition promotes excellence in planning, sustainability and design quality while encouraging responsible development worldwide. Through international recognition, media exposure and extensive promotional opportunities, the A' Design Awards help designers, developers and organizations showcase projects that contribute positively to communities and society. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Construction and Real Estate Projects Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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