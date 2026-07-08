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The Business Research Company's Urban Landscaping Market Forecast To Hit $117.73Billion By 2030 Amid Strong Industry Growth

Expected to grow to $117.74 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The urban landscaping sector is witnessing significant attention as cities increasingly prioritize green and sustainable urban development. This dynamic field, which enhances urban living through green spaces and eco-friendly designs, is poised for continued expansion driven by various environmental and social factors. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional trends, and other key aspects shaping this industry’s future.

Urban Landscaping Market Size and Growth Outlook

The urban landscaping market has seen robust expansion recently, reaching $86.41 billion in 2025, with expectations to grow to $91.76 billion by 2026. This increase represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The notable growth during this period is largely due to factors such as rapid urbanization, metropolitan expansion, increased government spending on public parks and green infrastructure, heightened awareness about pollution and air quality, growing demand for recreational outdoor city spaces, and the broadening scope of municipal landscaping and beautification initiatives.

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Projections show that the urban landscaping market will continue its strong growth trajectory, reaching $117.74 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.4%. This forecasted expansion is supported by factors including the rising implementation of smart and sustainable city projects, growing investments in climate-resilient urban infrastructure, increasing demand for carbon-neutral and environmentally friendly urban spaces, stricter green building codes and urban planning standards, and the integration of water-saving landscaping technologies. Overall, these elements are expected to drive significant advancements in the sector over the next several years.

Key Trends Shaping the Urban Landscaping Market

One important trend is the growing adoption of smart irrigation systems that are integrated into urban green areas to enhance water efficiency. These technologies help urban landscapes conserve water while maintaining vibrant greenery. Another emerging practice is the increasing use of vertical gardens and green walls in densely populated urban environments, which improve air quality and bring more greenery into limited spaces.

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https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/urban-landscaping-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Another notable development involves the use of climate-resilient landscaping approaches, such as planting drought-tolerant species that require less water and can survive harsher conditions. There is also expanding interest in designing multifunctional public green spaces that combine recreational uses with stormwater management. Additionally, more urban landscaping projects are utilizing modular and prefabricated components to speed up the greening process in cities.

Understanding Urban Landscaping and Its Role

Urban landscaping refers to the designing, planning, and upkeep of outdoor urban spaces like parks, streetscapes, and public plazas. Its goal is to enhance both functionality and visual appeal, integrating natural elements and greenery into city environments. This approach improves quality of life, promotes better environmental health, and elevates the overall aesthetic of urban areas.

How Residential Construction Boosts Urban Landscaping Demand

The rapid rise in residential construction is a significant driver of growth in the urban landscaping market. As more people relocate to cities in search of employment and a higher standard of living, the demand for new housing such as homes, apartments, and residential complexes is increasing. Urban landscaping complements these developments by creating green spaces, gardens, walkways, and recreational outdoor areas that improve livability and environmental quality within residential projects.

For example, in March 2023, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that the number of dwellings under construction had risen to 240,813 from 240,156 in 2022, highlighting growth in residential building activity. This trend underscores how expanding residential construction is directly contributing to the need for urban landscaping solutions.

North America Leads While Asia-Pacific Rises Rapidly

In 2025, North America held the largest market share in the urban landscaping sector, reflecting well-established infrastructure and investment in green urban spaces. Looking ahead, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the fastest growth, driven by rapid urbanization, increasing government initiatives, and rising environmental awareness in the region. Other regions covered in the market analysis include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, which together provide a comprehensive global perspective on market dynamics.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

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