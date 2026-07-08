KHP 2026-08 Patrol Reports Independence Day Holiday Activity

KHP personnel assisted 614 motorists over the holiday reporting period. The Kansas Highway Patrol is releasing its Independence Day Holiday Activity Report. The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6 p.m. Thursday, July 2, to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2026. The Kansas Highway Patrol worked five non- DUI related fatal crashes which resulted in five non- DUI related fatalities.

Information in the table is compared to data from 2024 and 2025.

Reporting period for 2024 ran from 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 7. Reporting period for 2025 ran from 6 p.m. Thursday, July 3, to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 6. CONTACT: April McCollum, KHP Public Information Officer, April.M.McCollum@ks.gov

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