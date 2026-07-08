ICRAPAIN 2026 to Bring Global Pain Medicine Leaders to Kolkata

International Conference on Recent Advances in Pain

International Conference on Recent Advances in Pain to be organized by Daradia Pain Foundation in association with Daradia: The Pain Clinic

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ICRAPAIN 2026 International Conference on Recent Advances in Pain is set to bring together leading pain physicians, international faculty, researchers, clinicians, postgraduate students, and healthcare innovators in Kolkata for a major academic event focused on the future of Pain Medicine. The main conference will be held on 4th and 5th September 2026 at Vedic Village, Kolkata, while the pre-conference and post-conference workshops will be conducted at Daradia: The Pain Clinic , New Town, Kolkata, on 3rd and 6th September 2026.The conference is being organized by Daradia Pain Foundation in association with Daradia: The Pain Clinic. ICRAPAIN 2026 aims to create a global academic platform where doctors can learn, exchange ideas, build collaborations, and explore the latest developments in interventional and multidisciplinary pain management.Pain Medicine has emerged as a fast-growing specialty across the world, with increasing focus on accurate diagnosis, image-guided interventions, regenerative therapies, neuromodulation, and patient-centered care. In India, chronic pain remains a major clinical and public health challenge. Many patients continue to suffer for years because of delayed referral, lack of awareness, limited access to specialist pain services, and dependence on repeated medications or surgery. ICRAPAIN 2026 seeks to address this gap by promoting education, skill development, and evidence-based pain management.The conference is expected to feature 50+ international faculty from 20 countries, along with leading national experts and young pain physicians. The scientific program will cover a wide spectrum of topics relevant to modern Pain Medicine, including ultrasound-guided pain interventions, C-arm-guided spine procedures, pain biologics, radiofrequency techniques, cryoneurolysis, neuromodulation, musculoskeletal ultrasound, cancer pain, neuropathic pain, and artificial intelligence in pain practice.A major highlight of ICRAPAIN 2026 will be its emphasis on practical learning. The pre-conference and post-conference workshops will provide hands-on exposure to important clinical skills and emerging techniques. Planned academic areas include C-arm-guided spine interventions, ultrasound-guided procedures, and pain biologics such as PRP, BMAC, MFAT, Nanofat, and SVF. These workshops are designed to help doctors translate conference learning into real-world clinical practice.According to the organizing team, ICRAPAIN 2026 is not just a conference, but an academic ecosystem for the growth of Pain Medicine in India and South Asia.“Pain Medicine is evolving rapidly. Today’s pain physician needs much more than procedural knowledge. They need clinical judgement, imaging skills, academic exposure, mentorship, research orientation, and the ability to collaborate across specialties. ICRAPAIN 2026 has been designed to provide that complete platform,” said the organizing team of Daradia Pain Foundation.The conference will be especially relevant for anesthesiologists, physical medicine and rehabilitation specialists, orthopedicians, neurologists, rheumatologists, general practitioners with an interest in pain, and postgraduate students. It will also provide an opportunity for young doctors to understand Pain Medicine as an independent career path that combines clinical expertise, procedural skill, academic growth, and patient-centered care.With India witnessing increasing awareness about chronic pain, minimally invasive pain procedures, and non-surgical treatment options, platforms like ICRAPAIN 2026 are expected to play an important role in improving physician training and patient access to advanced pain care. The conference will encourage dialogue on how Pain Medicine can be integrated more effectively into mainstream healthcare delivery.The international faculty presence will offer Indian delegates exposure to global practice patterns, current research, and evolving standards of care. At the same time, the conference will showcase India’s growing contribution to Pain Medicine education, innovation, and clinical practice. By bringing together experts from different countries, ICRAPAIN 2026 is expected to promote cross-border academic collaboration and future research partnerships.The main conference venue, Vedic Village, Kolkata, has been chosen to provide a focused and engaging academic environment for delegates and faculty. The workshop venue, Daradia: The Pain Clinic, will offer participants direct exposure to a dedicated pain management setup with academic and clinical infrastructure.ICRAPAIN 2026 will also highlight the role of technology in the future of pain practice. Sessions related to artificial intelligence, simulation-based education, future imaging tools, and advanced procedural planning are expected to create important conversations on how technology can support training, decision-making, and patient outcomes.The conference will include expert lectures, plenary sessions, panel discussions, debates, workshops, networking sessions, and academic interactions. Delegates will have the opportunity to learn from international and national experts, meet mentors, explore innovations, and become part of a growing global pain medicine community.Daradia Pain Foundation and Daradia: The Pain Clinic have been closely associated with pain medicine education, training, and clinical service development. Through ICRAPAIN 2026, the organizers aim to strengthen Kolkata’s position as an important academic destination for Pain Medicine and contribute to the broader development of the specialty in India.Registrations for ICRAPAIN 2026 are open. Doctors, trainees, researchers, and healthcare professionals interested in Pain Medicine are encouraged to participate and be part of this international academic gathering.Event Details:Conference Name: ICRAPAIN 2026 – International Conference on Recent Advances in PainMain Conference Dates: 4th–5th September 2026Main Conference Venue: Vedic Village, Kolkata, IndiaPre-Conference Workshop: 3rd September 2026, Daradia: The Pain Clinic, New Town, KolkataPost-Conference Workshop: 6th September 2026, Daradia: The Pain Clinic, New Town, KolkataOrganized by: Daradia Pain FoundationIn Association with: Daradia: The Pain ClinicWebsite: www.icrapain.com Email: icrapain2026@gmail.comAbout Daradia Pain FoundationDaradia Pain Foundation is a non-profit academic and educational initiative dedicated to the advancement of Pain Medicine through training, awareness, research, and professional development. The foundation supports academic programs, conferences, workshops, and educational activities aimed at improving the understanding and practice of modern pain management.About Daradia: The Pain ClinicDaradia: The Pain Clinic, located in New Town, Kolkata, is a dedicated pain management center involved in clinical care, physician training, and academic development in Pain Medicine. The clinic serves as the secretariat and address for communication for ICRAPAIN 2026.Media ContactICRAPAIN 2026 SecretariatDaradia: The Pain ClinicStreet No. 327, New Town, Kolkata, West Bengal, IndiaEmail: icrapain2026@gmail.comWebsite: www.icrapain.com

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