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The Business Research Company's Upcycled Fiber Ingredients Market Size To Reach $5.14Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 11.3%

Expected to grow to $5.15 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The market for upcycled fiber ingredients is gaining considerable traction as sustainability and health-conscious choices become more prominent. This sector is experiencing rapid expansion driven by increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly products and functional dietary fibers, paired with innovations in food processing and waste reduction. Let’s explore the market size, key drivers, regional outlook, and current trends shaping this evolving industry.

Upcycled Fiber Ingredients Market Size and Growth Potential

In recent years, the upcycled fiber ingredients market has seen swift growth, rising to an anticipated value of $3.03 billion in 2025. This figure is expected to climb to $3.36 billion by 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. This positive momentum during the historical period stems from factors such as increasing awareness around reducing food waste, a growing consumer preference for high-fiber diets, wider adoption of sustainable food components, the expansion of the functional food and beverage sector, and better utilization of agricultural by-products in food manufacturing.

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Long-Term Market Outlook and Emerging Trends in Upcycled Fiber Ingredients

Looking ahead, the market is forecast to expand significantly, reaching $5.15 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. Key contributors to this growth include rising investment in circular economy innovations within the food industry, a surge in demand for clean-label fiber ingredients, advancements in waste-to-value processing technologies, and broader use of upcycled fibers in personal care and cosmetic products. Notable trends expected to influence the market involve increased use of upcycled fruit peels and vegetable waste fibers in functional foods, a preference for natural and clean-label dietary fibers, growing extraction of fibers from brewery waste and coffee grounds, expanded applications of plant-based fibers in dietary supplements and animal nutrition, and heightened investment in cutting-edge fiber extraction and processing techniques.

Understanding Upcycled Fiber Ingredients and Their Role

Upcycled fiber ingredients are derived from by-products or surplus resources that would otherwise be discarded. These materials are transformed into valuable dietary fibers and incorporated into food and beverage products to boost nutritional value and support digestive health. By repurposing waste into functional ingredients, these fibers promote sustainable production practices, contributing to waste reduction and more efficient use of resources.

View the full upcycled fiber ingredients market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/upcycled-fiber-ingredients-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

E-commerce as a Catalyst for Upcycled Fiber Ingredients Market Expansion

The increasing prevalence of e-commerce channels is poised to accelerate the growth of the upcycled fiber ingredients market. E-commerce enables buying and selling via online platforms and electronic payments, which have surged thanks to widespread smartphone adoption. This accessibility allows consumers to easily discover, compare, and purchase upcycled fiber-based supplements and functional ingredients anytime and anywhere. For example, in March 2026, the US Census Bureau reported that retail e-commerce sales in the United States reached $316.1 billion in Q4 2025, marking a 1.7% increase from the previous quarter. Such growth in online shopping platforms is a significant driver behind the rising popularity of sustainable fiber products.

Regional Forecast and Market Leaders in Upcycled Fiber Ingredients

North America held the largest share of the upcycled fiber ingredients market in 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market in the upcoming years. The market report covers diverse regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trends

• Updated graphics and tables

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