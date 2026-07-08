Employment & Labor Law Firms Turn Jury Selection into a Strategic Advantage

ExposeIQ JuryFit

Human-Verified Platform Helps Trial Teams Better Align Jury Selection with Case Theory in Wrongful Termination and Discrimination Matters

In employment cases, jurors often evaluate evidence through the lens of their own workplace experiences and deeply held views on fairness and accountability.” — Joseph Terp, Co-Founder of ExposeIQ

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Employment and labor litigation frequently involves highly sensitive issues such as discrimination, retaliation, wrongful termination, and workplace harassment. These cases often activate strong personal beliefs about fairness, corporate power, and individual rights, making jury selection particularly challenging. ExposeIQ today announced expanded capabilities within its JuryFit platform to support employment litigators in approaching jury selection with greater structure and analytical insight.ExposeIQ JuryFit assists trial teams by analyzing case theories against multiple juror dimensions, including demographic factors, life experiences, attitudes and beliefs, political and social values, personality and cognitive traits, and both implicit and explicit biases. The platform identifies combinations of these factors that may influence how certain jurors are predisposed to respond to a particular theory of the case. All assessments are subject to human verification by licensed professionals to ensure that the analysis remains accurate and strategically relevant to the specific facts of the matter.From this evaluation, ExposeIQ JuryFit generates targeted Voir Dire questions, which also undergo human verification before being used to explore potential alignment or misalignment during jury selection. Once a jury is empaneled, the platform enables attorneys to test key arguments, credibility themes, and damages presentations against a Virtual Mirror Jury™. This simulation is constructed to reflect the personality profiles and group dynamics of the actual seated jurors. All outputs from the Virtual Mirror Jury process are reviewed through human verification to support more informed strategic decisions.“In employment cases, jurors often evaluate evidence through the lens of their own workplace experiences and deeply held views on fairness and accountability,” said Joseph Terp, Co-Founder and CEO of ExposeIQ. “ExposeIQ JuryFit is designed to provide greater clarity by examining a range of demographic, experiential, and psychological factors during jury selection, while maintaining human oversight throughout the process.”The platform supports trial teams in developing more consistent approaches to jury selection in employment and labor matters while preserving full professional judgment over final decisions.About ExposeIQExposeIQ develops litigation intelligence tools that help trial attorneys examine complex case information and juror dynamics with greater structure. By combining advanced technology with human professional oversight, the company’s solutions are designed to support more informed decision-making throughout the litigation process.

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