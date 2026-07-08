Premises Liability Lawyers Leverage Jury Selection for Competitive Advantage in Voir Dire

ExposeIQ JuryFit

Human-Verified Platform Provides Greater Clarity When Selecting Jurors in Property-Related Injury Cases

In premises liability cases, jurors often draw upon their own experiences with properties and their expectations regarding safety and maintenance when evaluating evidence.” — Joseph Terp, Co-Founder of ExposeIQ

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premises liability litigation often requires jurors to evaluate issues of property maintenance, safety standards, and corporate responsibility through the lens of their own experiences as property owners, tenants, or visitors. These cases frequently activate strong pre-existing attitudes about fairness, safety expectations, and accountability that can significantly influence how jurors assess liability and damages. ExposeIQ today announced expanded capabilities within its JuryFit platform to assist trial attorneys in approaching jury selection with greater structure in these matters.ExposeIQ JuryFit assists trial teams by analyzing case theories against multiple juror dimensions, including demographic factors, life experiences, attitudes and beliefs, political and social values, personality and cognitive traits, and both implicit and explicit biases. The platform identifies combinations of these factors that may influence how certain jurors are predisposed to respond to a particular theory of the case. All assessments are subject to human verification by licensed professionals to ensure that the analysis remains accurate and strategically relevant to the specific facts of the matter.From this evaluation, ExposeIQ JuryFit generates targeted Voir Dire questions, which also undergo human verification before being used to explore potential alignment or misalignment during jury selection. Once a jury is empaneled, the platform enables attorneys to test key arguments, liability themes, and damages presentations against a Virtual Mirror Jury™. This simulation is constructed to reflect the personality profiles and group dynamics of the actual seated jurors. All outputs from the Virtual Mirror Jury process are reviewed through human verification to support more informed strategic decisions.“In premises liability cases, jurors often draw upon their own experiences with properties and their expectations regarding safety and maintenance when evaluating evidence,” said Joseph Terp, Co-Founder and CEO of ExposeIQ. “ExposeIQ JuryFit is designed to provide greater clarity by examining a range of demographic, experiential, and psychological factors during jury selection, while maintaining human oversight throughout the process.”The platform supports trial teams in developing more consistent approaches to jury selection while preserving full professional judgment over final decisions.About ExposeIQExposeIQ develops litigation intelligence tools that help trial attorneys examine complex case information and juror dynamics with greater structure. By combining advanced technology with human professional oversight, the company’s solutions are designed to support more informed decision-making throughout the litigation process.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.