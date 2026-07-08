Tomato Spotted Wilt Virus Diagnostics Market Growth Rate Expected To Reach 9.2% CAGR By 2030

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The Business Research Company's Tomato Spotted Wilt Virus Diagnostics Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The tomato spotted wilt virus diagnostics market has been experiencing significant growth recently, driven by technological advancements and increasing awareness about crop health. As the agricultural sector intensifies efforts to protect tomato crops from viral infections, the demand for effective diagnostic tools is becoming more critical than ever. Let's explore the current market size, key factors contributing to its expansion, leading regional dynamics, and the trends shaping its future.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for Tomato Spotted Wilt Virus Diagnostics

The tomato spotted wilt virus diagnostics market has seen robust growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $0.48 billion in 2025 to $0.52 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. This uptick during the previous years has been largely driven by the increasing prevalence of tomato spotted wilt virus outbreaks in agricultural fields, the heightened adoption of sophisticated plant disease diagnostic technologies, and a surge in agricultural research focused on viral disease management. Additionally, growing farmer awareness about crop yield protection and the rising use of laboratory-based testing methods for detecting plant pathogens have supported market growth.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum, reaching $0.74 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.2%. This future expansion can be credited to the rising demand for quick and portable diagnostic tools, increased investment in cutting-edge molecular testing technology for agriculture, and the growing use of precision farming and disease monitoring systems. The market is also witnessing a higher adoption of automated diagnostic equipment in labs and a stronger focus on sustainable crop management and disease prevention methods.

Understanding Tomato Spotted Wilt Virus Diagnostics and Their Role

Tomato spotted wilt virus diagnostics encompass a variety of methods and tools used to detect and confirm the presence of the virus in infected plants or materials. These diagnostic techniques include both laboratory-based and field-ready options such as serological assays, molecular tests, and rapid detection kits. Employing these diagnostics allows for early identification of the disease, enabling more effective crop management strategies that ultimately help reduce yield losses.

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Key Drivers Behind the Growth of the Tomato Spotted Wilt Virus Diagnostics Market

One major factor propelling the tomato spotted wilt virus diagnostics market is the continuous rise in global tomato production and consumption. The overall volume of tomatoes grown worldwide, along with market demand fueled by both fresh produce and processed food sectors, has been increasing steadily. Tomatoes are a staple ingredient in many processed food products like sauces, pastes, and ready-to-eat meals, especially across growing urban populations. This increased production heightens the necessity for early and accurate virus detection to safeguard crop quality, minimize losses, and ensure consistent supply in the market.

To illustrate, in June 2025, Wikifarmer Single Member Private Company, an agricultural technology firm based in Greece, reported that global tomato production reached 186 million metric tonnes in 2024. Out of this, processed tomato volumes accounted for 45.7 million tonnes, marking a 3.3% increase compared to the previous year. This upward trend in production and demand is a significant growth driver for the diagnostics market.

Additional Factors Encouraging Market Expansion

Alongside rising production, the growing adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies in agriculture is another important driver. Farmers and agricultural researchers are increasingly turning to rapid testing kits and molecular diagnostics to quickly identify viral infections and implement timely interventions. The emphasis on precision agriculture and sustainable farming practices also supports the use of sophisticated diagnostic tools to monitor crop health more effectively.

Regional Leadership and Emerging Markets in Tomato Spotted Wilt Virus Diagnostics

In terms of regional presence, North America held the largest share of the tomato spotted wilt virus diagnostics market in 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. This growth momentum is fueled by expanding agricultural activities, increasing investments in diagnostic technologies, and growing awareness of plant disease management in the region. The market report covers several key regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive overview of global market trends and opportunities.

What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trends

• Updated graphics and tables

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