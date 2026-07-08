Mayor Freddie O'Connell's Message to Metro Council Regarding Tuesday’s Data Center Legislation

TO: Vice Mayor Angie Henderson and Members of the Metropolitan Council

FROM: Mayor Freddie O'Connell

DATE: July 7, 2026

RE: Tuesday’s Data Center Legislation

Dear Vice Mayor Henderson and Members of the Council,

Tonight’s agenda includes several items that speak directly to how Nashville grows — and how we protect our neighborhoods, institutions, and our quality of life.

For months, we’ve heard from neighbors, families, and zoo supporters from every corner of this county about the proposed data center adjacent to the Nashville Zoo. I share their concerns about the proposed use of that site.

But the question before us is bigger than one parcel. Right now, our zoning code doesn't distinguish between a server room and a hundred-megawatt campus. That’s a gap we must close.

I urge passage of both the zoning bill and the moratorium legislation before you tonight as substituted.

Council Member Horton's ordinance (BL2026-1391) would give Nashville its first data center–specific zoning standards. I support this framework and appreciate the Planning Commission's thorough work to strengthen it.

The legislation may not arrive in time to apply to the property next to the zoo, but it sets the important blueprint for how we regulate data centers in our city moving forward. Departments, working under Executive Order 59, will identify further impacts and determine how best to guard against them to further safeguard our communities.

Paired with Council Member Johnston's ordinance (BL2026-1448), which would pause new data center approvals, we have a responsible path: press pause and put thoughtful rules in place.

Separately, you have before you tonight a late-filed bill from my administration. I filed condemnation legislation to allow Metro to acquire the property adjacent to the zoo for public use. We’ve been looking for space in this area of the city for some time and have multiple needs that this site would address. I hope you will support that legislation—which might give us the only option available to address immediate needs in this area.

I understand earlier this evening, DC BLOX issued a statement that is full of inaccurate, wishful thinking, divorced from reality and indicative of a company trying to repair a PR problem they caused for themselves. The timing would suggest an attempt to disrupt tonight's Council votes on data center legislation.

To be clear, I called a meeting because there are three parties interested in the property, and Metro intends to acquire the land. We will proceed in Metro’s interests.

Thank you — to this Council for the seriousness you bring to these questions, and to the many Nashvillians who will spend their Tuesday evening participating in your government. That represents local government at its best, and I appreciate it every time a Nashvillian works to make their city a better place. I appreciate the chance to join you on that journey.

Best,

Mayor Freddie O’Connell

Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County