Lollipop Launches Global Streaming Platform for Short Dramas, Pioneering a Dual Human and AI Content Experience

SG, SINGAPORE, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Short drama fans have a new destination: Lollipop, which officially went live worldwide on this date, offering a dual-content experience unlike any other streaming service. It features a diverse library of both human-acted and AI-generated short dramas, plus the function to directly support independent creators by purchasing access to their exclusive series.

At the heart of Lollipop is discovery. The platform’s intelligent engine learns viewer preferences to serve up a dynamic mix of genres—from thrillers and romance to fantasy and slice-of-life—in bite-sized episodes perfect for mobile viewing. What sets it apart is the seamless coexistence of traditional live-action shorts alongside entirely AI-produced works, some generated by solo creators using Lollipop’s own tools.

“We’re building the home for short drama where the line between viewer and creator blurs in the best way,” said Allen, Head of Content at Lollipop. “You might start by watching a gripping AI crime thriller, then realize you can tip the creator or unlock their next series for a dollar. That direct connection between fan and storyteller is what makes Lollipop special.”

The pay-per-view or series-unlock model benefits both sides: viewers get ad-free access to premium, niche content tailored to their tastes, while creators earn meaningful income directly from their audience. With 80% of unlock fees going straight to the creator, viewers can trust that their support genuinely fuels more of the stories they love.

Lollipop is available worldwide, with subtitles and interface localization in over 10 languages, making it easy for cross-cultural stories to reach international audiences. A curated “Staff Picks” section and community-driven trending charts help surface hidden gems that might otherwise go unnoticed in algorithm-only feeds.

About Lollipop

Lollipop is a global entertainment platform where short drama fans watch, create, and connect. Featuring a rich blend of live-action and AI-powered shows, Lollipop also equips users with intuitive AI tools to produce and monetize their own dramas. With an 80% revenue share, every fan’s support directly empowers the creators behind their favorite stories. Download on iOS and Android.

Website to visit: https://h5.lollipop.im/

Website:https://www.lollipop.im/

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